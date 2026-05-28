Neglecting menstrual hygiene can put your health at risk: Here’s how

EXPERT SPEAK

Poor menstrual hygiene can harm your health, causing infections and discomfort. Learn effective ways to stay clean during your period.

Poor menstrual hygiene has a strong correlation with increased risk for infections as well as adverse effects on women’s health and reproduction. The body is more prone to bacterial growth during menstruation, due to increased moisture and warmth in areas with prolonged exposure (such as the intimate area). If sanitary pads, tampons (or similar products), or cups are not changed often enough, a perfect environment will form for bacteria and fungi to proliferate, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), skin irritation, rashes, or vaginal infections.

Is it safe to use cloth during periods?

If women use a cloth that has not been regularly cleaned to manage menstruation, they risk exposure to harmful bacteria if they do not wash or dry it properly. If hand hygiene is poor before and after changing menstrual products, bacteria can also be transmitted to sensitive areas. Many women do not report symptoms such as itching, foul-smelling discharge, or ongoing discomfort because they believe these symptoms are simply temporary changes due to menstruation.

Menstrual hygiene is not just about comfort but also about reducing the risk of health-related complications later. Properly maintaining menstrual hygiene by changing products at least every 4 to 6 hours, wearing breathable cotton undergarments, and keeping the intimate area clean and dry is critical to a person’s long-term reproductive and overall health. Addressing greater awareness and education about safe menstrual hygiene practices, as well as establishing proper menstrual hygiene practices for youth and women in low-income communities, will continue to improve their access to menstrual products and hygiene facilities.

Are scented intimate hygiene products safe?

The popularity of scented feminine hygiene products, including lotions, cleansers, deodorants, wipes, sprays, and scented pads and liners, has grown among many women seeking to feel fresh during menstruation or between periods. However, doctors warn that these products might pose a risk to a woman’s intimate health, especially if used regularly.

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The vagina has a delicate natural pH balance and contains many beneficial bacteria that help prevent infection. Many scented feminine products contain fragrance, alcohol, preservatives, and/or harsh chemicals, which can irritate delicate skin and disrupt the vagina’s normal pH balance. Some women have experienced symptoms such as itching, dryness, burning, allergic reactions, or increased frequency of yeast infections after prolonged use of scented feminine products.

How should a healthy vagina smell?

A mild natural odour is typical of a healthy vagina and does not necessarily indicate poor hygiene. In some cases, excessive use of scented feminine hygiene products may only mask the symptoms of an underlying infection rather than resolve it. Women with delicate or sensitive skin, those with frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and/or those with fungal infections or irritation of the vagina should use caution when selecting feminine hygiene products.

Do gynaecologists recommend feminine wash?

Doctors generally recommend avoiding hard-scented and perfumed feminine hygiene products and focusing on good hygiene habits. Basic guidelines include frequently changing pads or tampons, wearing breathable cotton underwear, and washing the vaginal area with water alone or with mild, unscented soap when needed.