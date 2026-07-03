Indian men and infertility: IVF doctor explains what you can do about it

EXPERT SPEAK

As India's birth rate slips below replacement level, fertility specialists say nearly half of all conception struggles trace back to the male partner.

For decades, the script around infertility in India followed a predictable pattern. That script is now being rewritten not just by changing attitudes, but by data. Male factors are responsible for an estimated 40 to 50 per cent of infertility cases in the country. In another 20 per cent of couples, both partners contribute. In roughly 7 out of 10 couples facing difficulty, the male partner plays a role, as per the Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences.

The national fertility rate is around 2.1 children per woman, at the replacement level, but in several states it is well below that. About 15 to 20 per cent of Indian couples, roughly 27.5 million people, face infertility, with the highest rates in urban centres, according to the Society for Reproduction and Fertility. In 2026, the country’s reproductive health discussion has shifted, perhaps belatedly, to the long-unspoken issue of declining male fertility.

A quiet, measurable decline

The numbers driving the new urgency are stark and global. A landmark 2022 meta-analysis published in Human Reproduction Update found that average sperm concentration fell by roughly 52 per cent worldwide between 1973 and 2018, with the rate of decline accelerating after 2000. Once thought to be a Western problem, the trend now spans Asia, South America and Africa. In India, clinical commentary suggests average sperm counts have dropped sharply over the past three decades.

Researchers point to a familiar cluster of modern pressures: sedentary routines, obesity and metabolic disease, chronic stress, smoking, alcohol, and rising exposure to environmental pollutants and endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in everyday urban life. In reality, sperm health can be affected long before there is any visible sign. A simple semen analysis is one of the easiest first steps in a fertility evaluation.

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The cost of waiting

Perhaps the most consequential issue is the timing attached to masculinity. Those lost years are not neutral. They allow correctable problems to progress and add age-related decline and emotional strain to an already difficult journey. Conditions such as azoospermia, the complete absence of sperm in the semen, affect roughly one per cent of all men and up to 10 to 15 per cent of infertile men.

One Indian study found in the National Medical Journal of India that around 21 per cent of infertile men had an obstructive form caused by blockages. Some such cases can be addressed through surgical sperm retrieval. The single biggest barrier is not the science. It is the silence that keeps men out of the clinic.

Where IVF changes the equation

Globally, IVF has grown from around 200,000 cycles in 2000 to more than 3 million annually, contributing to millions of births since the first IVF baby in 1978, as per the F&S Reports journal. For men with azoospermia, even a small number of sperm retrieved surgically can be enough to achieve a pregnancy. But all of this works best when the diagnosis is accurate and timely.

Better tools, deeper answers

The encouraging counterpoint to the rising numbers is how much sharper diagnosis has become. Specialists are increasingly moving beyond basic sperm counts to measures such as the DNA Fragmentation Index, which assesses sperm genetic integrity and can clarify otherwise unexplained failures.

Genetic screening now uncovers causes that went undetected. Artificial intelligence standardises semen analysis and reduces human error. The same technology is reshaping the laboratory. AI-assisted embryo assessment and time-lapse monitoring enable clinicians to make more objective, data-driven decisions.

From blame to shared responsibility

At the core of this is a cultural shift doctors say is finally happening: evaluating both partners together from the start, rather than one after the other. A couple-centric approach spares women from unnecessary, invasive testing. It ensures that male factors are identified at the outset rather than after years of misdirected effort. Starting the conversation early and taking a simple, shame-free test may be the most important step a couple takes toward parenthood.