6 eco-friendly period products to try this World Environment Day

A menstrual cup is a small, flexible, bell-shaped cup made from silicone or rubber. It is inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood rather than absorb it. You can wear it for up to 8-12 hours, depending on your flow. One cup can last for years with proper care, which means less waste and more savings in the long run. Initially, you may take time to get comfortable with it but it is one of the best period products that cause no leaks or rash. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock