How does water intake shape your menstrual health? A gynaecologist explains

Learn why staying hydrated is important for menstrual health, how drinking water affects your cycle, and get tips for drinking enough water.

Menstrual health often focuses on hormones, nutrition, and lifestyle habits, but hydration is frequently overlooked. Water is vital for nearly all bodily functions, including the menstrual cycle, yet its importance for reproductive health is underrecognized. Staying well hydrated helps maintain the hormonal balance necessary for a healthy menstrual cycle.

How does hydration affect menstruation?

It’s easy to forget how important it is to stay hydrated while managing daily tasks and tracking ovulation. Water plays a key role in maintaining hormonal balance for good reproductive health. “Our bodies are made up of about 60% water. This essential fluid is involved in almost every bodily process, including menstruation. When talking about menstrual health, we often overlook hydration,” Gynaecologist and Obstetrician Dr Tejal Kanwar tells Health Shots. Drinking sufficient water can improve overall well-being and help make cycles more regular and less painful. Water plays a vital role in regulating hormones, absorbing nutrients, and maintaining emotional balance.

How does hydration affect hormones?

Every month, your menstrual cycle is like a hormonal dance. Estrogen, progesterone, and others take turns stepping in as needed. During the follicular phase, rising estrogen levels help manage fluid retention. Staying hydrated during this time can help reduce the premenstrual bloating many women feel. “When the body doesn’t get enough water, it becomes dehydrated. To cope, it releases hormones called antidiuretic hormone (ADH) and aldosterone,” says the gynaecologist. This can cause uncomfortable symptoms, such as breast tenderness and fatigue. Studies show that even mild dehydration can worsen PMS symptoms. So, drinking a few extra glasses of water is not just helpful; it’s crucial.

Should I increase water intake during the luteal phase?

After ovulation, the luteal phase starts. During this phase, progesterone plays a key role. This hormone can cause water retention, affecting your body’s hydration. “If you feel more tired or experience cramps, it could be due to insufficient fluid intake. Not getting enough water can thicken your blood, reduce oxygen flow, and increase discomfort. Staying hydrated is important for absorbing essential nutrients, such as magnesium and calcium, which help regulate mood and muscle health”, says Dr Kanwar. During this time, when progesterone slightly raises your body temperature, drinking water helps maintain calm and balance.

{{{htmlData}}}

Why is hydration important during menstruation?

When your menstrual period starts, your body changes. You may lose more blood, which means your body needs more fluids. It’s important to drink enough water to replace what you lose. “Staying hydrated helps your blood flow better, supports nutrient delivery, and can help you recover faster from any tiredness you might feel after your period. Hydration is crucial for the removal of hormones from the body. Our kidneys and liver need water to help process and eliminate hormone byproducts, such as prostaglandins”, says the obstetrician. These can cause cramping and inflammation. Staying hydrated not only improves your overall health but also helps reduce menstrual pain and discomfort.

5 hydration tips for better menstrual health

Staying hydrated is important, but establishing it as a daily habit can be difficult. Here are some simple tips to help you drink enough fluids each day: