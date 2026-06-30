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Endometrial cancer: When abnormal bleeding should never be ignored

Abnormal uterine bleeding, especially after menopause, may be an early warning sign of endometrial cancer. Know symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis.
Written by: Dr Amita Naithani Gynaecology
Published On: 30 Jun 2026, 05:07 pm IST
Abnormal bleeding, especially after menopause, should never be ignored as it may be an early sign of endometrial cancer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Changes in menstrual bleeding are common throughout a woman’s life and are often linked to hormonal fluctuations, stress, perimenopause, or other benign gynaecological conditions. However, persistent or unexpected bleeding, particularly after menopause, should never be ignored. It is one of the earliest and most common warning signs of endometrial cancer, the most common cancer affecting the lining of the uterus.

Because abnormal bleeding often appears early in the disease, many women are diagnosed when treatment is most effective. Understanding the warning signs, risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment options can help women seek timely medical care and improve outcomes.

Q. What is endometrial cancer?

Dr Amita Naithani: Endometrial cancer develops in the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus. It is the most common gynaecological cancer in many countries. It most often affects women after menopause, although younger women can also develop the disease.

Q. What is considered abnormal uterine bleeding?

Dr Amita Naithani: Abnormal uterine bleeding may include:

  • Bleeding between menstrual periods
  • Unusually heavy or prolonged periods
  • Bleeding after sexual intercourse
  • Spotting or bleeding after menopause
  • Unexplained watery, pink, or blood-tinged vaginal discharge

Q. Does cancer always cause abnormal bleeding?

Dr Amita Naithani: No. Many women experience abnormal bleeding due to non-cancerous conditions such as fibroids, endometrial polyps, hormonal imbalances, infections, or medication-related effects. However, persistent or recurrent bleeding should always be evaluated by a healthcare professional to identify the underlying cause.

What is the most common reason for postmenopausal bleeding? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Q. Why is postmenopausal bleeding a concern?

Dr Amita Naithani: Menopause marks the permanent end of menstrual cycles. Therefore, any vaginal bleeding after menopause is considered abnormal. While many cases have benign causes, postmenopausal bleeding remains one of the most important warning signs of endometrial cancer and requires prompt medical evaluation.

Q. Who is at higher risk of developing endometrial cancer?

Dr Amita Naithani:

Several factors can increase the risk of endometrial cancer, including:

  • Advancing age
  • Obesity
  • Diabetes
  • Prolonged exposure to estrogen without adequate progesterone balance
  • A family history of endometrial or colorectal cancer
  • Inherited conditions such as Lynch syndrome

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may also have an increased risk because chronic irregular ovulation can result in prolonged exposure of the uterine lining to estrogen.

Q. How is endometrial cancer diagnosed?

Dr Amita Naithani: Diagnosis may involve a pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound, endometrial biopsy, or hysteroscopy. Among these, an endometrial biopsy is often the most definitive test, as it helps determine whether abnormal bleeding is caused by cancer or another condition.

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Q. Can endometrial cancer be prevented?

Dr Amita Naithani: There is no guaranteed way to prevent endometrial cancer. However, maintaining a healthy weight, managing diabetes and other metabolic conditions, staying physically active, and seeking medical advice for persistent abnormal bleeding may help reduce the risk or enable earlier diagnosis. Women with known risk factors should also attend regular gynaecological check-ups.

Q. Can endometrial cancer be treated successfully?

Dr Amita Naithani: Yes. When diagnosed early, endometrial cancer is highly treatable and is associated with excellent outcomes. Surgery remains the mainstay of treatment for most women with early-stage disease.

For many patients, minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery is now widely used because it offers greater precision, smaller incisions, less blood loss, reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery compared with traditional open surgery. Depending on the stage and individual risk profile, additional treatments such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or hormonal therapy may also be recommended.

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About the Author
Dr Amita Naithani

Dr Amita Naithani is a skilled Gynaecologic Oncologist with over 18 years of experience in treating ovarian, cervical, uterine, and other complex gynaecologic cancers. A certified robotic console surgeon, she specialises in advanced minimally invasive and robotic procedures designed to improve surgical precision, reduce complications, and enable faster recovery. She has expertise in the management of pre-invasive lesions of Gynecology. She has held senior roles at leading cancer centres and gained international clinical exposure through observerships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York and the Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney. Dr Naithani has also contributed to academic research with multiple publications and presentations at national and international oncology platforms. With her joining Athenaa, patients gain access to advanced surgical expertise combined with personalised, multidisciplinary cancer care, ensuring comprehensive and advanced & recurrent cancer management for improved overall treatment outcomes.

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