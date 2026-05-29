7 red flags that signal your body is in the perimenopause stage

Signs and symptoms of perimenopause, such as mood swings, trouble sleeping, and weight changes, can be supported and managed effectively.

For many women, menopause is viewed as a single event marked by the end of periods. What often goes unnoticed is perimenopause, the transitional phase leading up to menopause. This stage can begin several years before periods stop completely and may bring a wide range of physical and emotional changes.

Since its symptoms can be subtle or overlap with stress, thyroid issues, or lifestyle-related fatigue, perimenopause is frequently overlooked or dismissed. Understanding the signs can help women seek timely support and manage symptoms more effectively.

“Many women assume that feeling unusually tired, moody, or experiencing irregular periods is simply part of a stressful life. However, these changes may actually signal perimenopause, a natural yet often misunderstood phase that deserves attention and informed care,” Dr Shobha Gupta, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, tells Health Shots.

What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause refers to the period when the ovaries gradually begin producing lower levels of estrogen and progesterone. It commonly starts in the late 30s or early 40s, though the timing varies from woman to woman. This transition continues until menopause, which is confirmed after twelve consecutive months without a menstrual period. During perimenopause, hormonal fluctuations can cause symptoms that may appear unpredictable or confusing.

Irregular periods

One of the earliest and most noticeable signs of perimenopause is a change in menstrual patterns.

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Periods may become:

Shorter or longer

Heavier or lighter

More frequent or widely spaced

Occasionally skipped altogether

While cycle changes are expected during this phase, excessively heavy bleeding, bleeding between periods, or sudden dramatic changes should not be ignored and require medical evaluation.

2. Hot flashes and night sweats

Many women associate menopause with hot flashes, but these symptoms often begin during perimenopause itself. A hot flash is a sudden sensation of warmth, usually affecting the face, neck, and upper body. It may be accompanied by sweating, flushing, and discomfort. Night sweats can disrupt sleep and leave women feeling exhausted the next day. The intensity varies significantly. Some women experience occasional episodes, while others may struggle with frequent symptoms that interfere with daily life.

3. Mood changes and emotional sensitivity

Hormonal fluctuations influence more than reproductive health. They can also affect emotional well-being.

Women may notice:

Irritability

Anxiety

Low mood

Emotional sensitivity

Reduced stress tolerance

These emotional changes are sometimes mistaken for nothing more than work pressure or personal stress. While life circumstances certainly play a role, shifting hormone levels can amplify emotional responses and affect mental health.

4. Sleep disturbances

Difficulty sleeping is another commonly dismissed symptom.

Some women struggle to fall asleep, while others wake repeatedly during the night.

Night sweats, anxiety, or hormonal changes affecting sleep regulation may all contribute.

Poor sleep often creates a cycle of fatigue, irritability, reduced concentration, and daytime exhaustion, further affecting quality of life.

5. Brain fog and memory changes

Many women describe feeling mentally slower or unusually forgetful during perimenopause.

This may include:

Difficulty concentrating

Forgetfulness

Trouble recalling words

Reduced focus

“Although these symptoms can be unsettling, they are often linked to hormonal fluctuations and sleep disruption rather than serious neurological disease. Still, persistent or severe cognitive concerns should be discussed with a doctor,” advises Dr Gupta.

6. Changes in weight and body composition

Weight gain during midlife is often blamed entirely on diet or reduced activity. However, hormonal shifts can alter metabolism and fat distribution.

Women may notice:

Increased abdominal fat

Reduced muscle tone

Difficulty maintaining previous weight

Healthy eating and regular exercise remain essential, but hormonal changes can make weight management more challenging than before.

7. Vaginal and sexual health changes

Declining estrogen may also affect intimate health.

Common symptoms include:

Vaginal dryness

Discomfort during intercourse

Reduced libido

Increased urinary frequency or irritation

Unfortunately, many women hesitate to discuss these symptoms despite their significant impact on relationships and confidence. Effective treatment options are available and should not be delayed due to embarrassment.

When should women seek medical advice?

Perimenopause is a natural transition, not an illness. However, symptoms that affect physical comfort, emotional well-being, sleep, or daily functioning deserve medical attention.

Women should especially seek evaluation if they experience:

Very heavy bleeding

Bleeding between periods

Severe mood changes

Persistent sleep problems

Symptoms affecting daily life or relationships

“Perimenopause should not be treated as a phase women simply have to endure silently. Recognising symptoms early and seeking guidance can make this transition healthier, more manageable, and far less overwhelming,” concludes Dr Gupta.