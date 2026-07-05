Is black coffee with ghee good for period pain?

How can black coffee with ghee relieve menstrual pain? Explore its benefits and learn an easy recipe for relief during your cycle.

For many women, the menstrual cycle can bring about a range of challenges, from cramps and fatigue to mood swings and cravings. While there are numerous remedies and dietary adjustments that can help alleviate these symptoms, have you heard about the potential benefits of black coffee with ghee for period pain? Let’s explore how this concoction can support women during their menstrual cycle, its nutritional value, and how to incorporate it into your daily routine.

What happens if you drink black coffee with ghee?

Black coffee:

Caffeine boost: “Black coffee is renowned for its high caffeine content, which can boost energy levels and enhance focus. During periods when many women experience fatigue, this can be a helpful perk,” Ayurvedic and gut expert Dimple Jangda .

Antioxidants: Coffee is rich in antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress in the body, as reported in the journal Antioxidants .

Pain relief: Some studies published in the journal Nutrients suggest that caffeine may have analgesic properties, potentially reducing headache or menstrual pain when consumed in moderation.

Ghee:

Healthy fats: Ghee, or clarified butter, is rich in healthy fats that are necessary for hormone production and overall health. It provides a source of energy during a time when you may need it the most, according to Energy Reports .

Nutrient absorption: The fats in ghee can aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, making it a helpful addition to your diet during periods.

Support for digestion: “Ghee is known to support digestive health, which can be particularly beneficial when hormonal changes affect digestion”, says Jangda.

Is drinking black coffee with ghee good?

Combining black coffee with ghee creates a unique drink that harnesses the benefits of both ingredients. This combination not only fuels your body but may also help ease some uncomfortable symptoms associated with menstruation.

Natural energy boost: “During periods, fatigue is common due to hormonal fluctuations and physical discomfort. The caffeine in black coffee provides a quick energy boost, while the fats in ghee give a sustained energy release, helping you to maintain your vitality throughout the day,” says Jangda. Pain relief: If you’re struggling with If you’re struggling with menstrual cramps , the caffeine in black coffee can act as a vasoconstrictor, potentially reducing blood flow and decreasing pain. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of ghee may help soothe some discomfort. Mood enhancement: Caffeine is known to influence the release of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which can improve your mood, as per the Pharmacology of Caffeine . Adding ghee can help to stabilise this effect by providing a steady energy source, reducing the likelihood of energy crashes that may impact your mood swings. Digestive support: Ghee contains butyrate, a fatty acid that is beneficial for gut health. Many women experience digestive issues during their period due to hormonal changes. The combination of ghee in coffee can aid digestion, making it easier for your body to process food and absorb nutrients. Hydration: “While black coffee is a diuretic, combining it with ghee can help mitigate this effect by maintaining your lipid absorption. It is important to stay hydrated, especially during periods when fluid retention is more likely to occur,” says Jangda.

How to make a black coffee with ghee?

If you’re interested in trying this combination, here’s a simple recipe to get you started:

Ingredients:

1 cup of brewed black coffee

1-2 teaspoons of ghee

Optional: sweetener, spices (like cinnamon), or vanilla extract

Instructions:

Brew your favourite black coffee. In a blender, combine the hot coffee and ghee. Blend on high for about 30 seconds until well mixed and frothy. Pour into your favourite mug, add any optional ingredients, and enjoy!

Tips for enjoying black coffee with ghee during periods

Moderation is key: Too much caffeine can lead to anxiety and jitteriness. Limit your intake to 1-2 cups throughout the day.

Listen to your body: Everyone’s body reacts differently. If you notice any adverse effects, adjust your consumption accordingly.

Stay hydrated: Balance coffee consumption with plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Consult a professional: If you have concerns about consuming coffee or ghee during your menstrual cycle, it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional.

Is black coffee with ghee bad for health?

While black coffee with ghee offers several benefits, it’s important to be aware of potential downsides:

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