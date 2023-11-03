Celebrate a smoke-free and eco-friendly Diwali with these 7 tips

Diwali should be celebrated keeping in the environment! If you are looking for ways to celebrate a smoke-free and eco-friendly Diwali, here's how you can make it more sustainable.

As the latter half of the year approaches, South Asians worldwide eagerly anticipate the festival of lights, Diwali. Homes are adorned with colourful rangolis, and twinkling lights, creating an atmosphere of joy and warmth. However, amidst the festive cheer, the tradition of bursting firecrackers contributes to air and noise pollution. This year, let’s shift our focus towards celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali. You can embrace sustainable practices and preserve the beauty of the festivities while ensuring a healthier planet.

Why should you celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali?

Considering the rising air pollution in the country, it is best to celebrate Green Diwali — without firecrackers and loud music. It can contribute to noise and air pollution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution can contribute to several health problems, including premature deaths, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory infections and more. Internal Medicine expert Dr Paritosh Baghel says that air pollution can be extremely harmful for kid to breathe in the air with so many toxicities present in it.

In the last few years, there has been an increase in cases related to Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, and Bronchitis during the Diwali period. People who suffer from these health issues must take all relevant precautions and stay indoors, especially if being outdoors can trigger their condition. Also, small children and older people are the most affected by the noise and smoke pollution, so relevant precautions must be taken by them as well, adds the expert.

Plus, the wastage of resources is something that can cause more harm to nature. This is why it is important to reduce pollution to avoid its repercussions on the health of the vulnerable population during this time. Also, you must use resources that are not harmful but good for the environment as well. It is best to celebrate sustainable and eco-friendly Diwali. And the best way to do so is by avoiding bursting firecrackers.

How to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali?

If you have understood the importance of celebrating a green and sustainable Diwali, here are some ways you can do:

1. Go traditional with diyas

Stop purchasing plastic diyas that are not good for the environment when there are so many beautiful eco-friendly options available in the market. Opt for more traditional clay diyas over plastic ones. They are biodegradable and the best thing – they can be reused. So, you also save money – a win-win! Plus, you can support local artisans that put so much effort in preparing home decor.

2. Make your rangoli with natural colours

Making rangolis on Diwali is a tradition we all love and have been following for times unknown. This year, go natural! Instead of using chemical-laden rangoli colours, choose natural and use things from your kitchen or flowers from your garden. You can use rice flour, turmeric, marigolds, roses and more such things to make your rangoli more eco-friendly.

3. Eco-friendly firecrackers or green crackers

While the best way to make your Diwali eco-friendly is by not bursting crackers, if you still can’t resist, choose eco-friendly options instead. Dr Baghel also recommends bursting only those firecrackers that produce minimal noise and fumes so that the environment is not impacted drastically.

4. LED lights

Diwali is a festival of lights, and it is obvious that you would want your house to shine the brightest. But what if there’s a way of making that more environment-friendly as well? Well, you can choose eco-friendly LED lights to decorate your homes. They consume less power and even last longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.

5. Eco-friendly gifts

Do you love gifting your friends and family fancy things on Diwali? Well, why don’t you try gifting your friends something a little more eco-friendly this year? Gift them potted plants, organic products, handmade or reusable items. What’s better than being closer to the spirit of Diwali than being traditional and organic?

6. Practice eco-conscious wrapping

Use recycled or reusable gift-wrapping materials such as cloth bags or newspapers. Avoid glossy and metallic wrapping papers, which are not easily recyclable. You can also choose products that require minimal packaging. Excessive packaging contributes to more waste, which is not exactly a step towards celebrating a smoke-free and sustainable Diwali.

7. Reuse and recycle

If you have decorations and materials from previous years, use them instead of buying new ones. If you don’t have anything that can be used again, invest in good decorations this year that can be reused in the years to come. This way you save the environment and money as well.

You can enjoy the festive spirit of Diwali by adopting these eco-friendly practices that reduce the impact on the environment and help you make your Diwali more environment-friendly.