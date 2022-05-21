Looking for ways to reduce face fat? 5 facial exercises to enhance your jawline

If you are wondering how to reduce face fat, following these 5 exercises can help you get a chiseled jawline.

Face fat can often be the last to go when you are trying to lose weight. While weight gain often shows quickly on your face, it is not simple to reduce face fat. However, by regularly going the right face exercises, you can get this problem under control. These exercises help to strengthen your facial muscles, eliminate wrinkles, and form your jawline by boosting blood circulation and removing tension around your facial muscles. Of course, the only way to lose weight is to live a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise.

What is face fat?

Face fat is the fat that settles around your face. This can become a serious problem for those who want to lose weight. It makes your face look rounder and fuller. While some people are genetically predisposed to having a fuller face, weight gain is one of the biggest causes for increased face fat. Additionally, fluid retention can also lead to face fat. Here are a few ways to reduce face fat.

Exercises to reduce face fat

Here are some exercises that can help you reduce face fat in no time.

1. Chin lift

Step 1: Sit somewhere or stand, keeping your back straight.

Step 2: Throw your head back, keep your mouth closed and stretch your neck as much as you can.

Step 3: Try to keep your lower lip over your upper lip. Keep in mind that you have to look up.

Step 4: Hold the pose for 5 seconds

Step 5: Pull back your head to the starting position. This is one repetition.

Step 6: Complete 10-15 sets regularly.

2. Fish face

Step 1: Close your mouth, and suck your cheeks inside, just like a fish face.

Step 2: Try to smile while holding the pose.

Step 3: Hold the pose for 15-20 seconds. You’ll feel the burn in your cheeks and jaw area.

Step 4: Now release the pose and relax.

Step 5: Repeat it 5 times at least regularly.

3. Raise your eyebrows

Step 1: Open your eyes wide, keep your eyebrows lifted up and make sure your eyebrows are not wrinkled.

Step 2: Place your index and middle finger together in between your brows.

Step 3: Rest your other fingers and palms on your face.

Step 4: With the help of your index and middle finger lift your eyebrows up and down.

Step 5: Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds regularly.

4. Puff your cheeks

Step 1: Puff your cheeks by taking a deep breath and filling your mouth with air.

Step 2: Hold the air in for 10 seconds.

Step 3: Now try to hold the air to the left side for 10 seconds and then to the right side for 10 seconds.

Step 4: Release the air now, making a big “O” in your mouth.

Step 5: Repeat this exercise 5 times.

5. Chewing gum

Step 1: It’s one of the simplest exercises. For this, you need a sugar free gum.

Step 2: Chew it for 15-20 minutes at least.

Step 3: Chew the gum twice a day.

So make sure to try these exercises to reduce face fat!