Is a vampire facial safe for you?

Despite its dramatic name, the vampire facial, or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facial, is generally considered safe when performed by a trained and experienced practitioner. Since it involves using the patient's own blood, the risk of allergic reactions or infections is minimal. However, as with any medical procedure, there are potential risks, including bruising, swelling, and redness at the injection site. Also, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the blood that is extracted from a body must be sterile. If not, one might become infected. However, when performed correctly, the vampire facial is considered a safe cosmetic treatment. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock