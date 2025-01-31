Follow this egg bites recipe to enjoy a high-protein breakfast

Are you looking to start your day with eggs but are tired of omelettes and boiled eggs? Check out this easy and healthy egg bites recipe, which you can whip up for breakfast.

A protein-packed breakfast often revolves around eggs. Right from scrambled, hard boiled, soft boiled to sunny-side up, there are many ways to use this superfood. Apart from being rich in protein, they are quick, and easy to prepare. Want to add another egg-based dish to the list? Then experiment with the egg bites recipe, which is inspired by the bacon and Gruyère egg bites from the global coffee chain Starbucks. All you have to do is take out that carton of eggs from your fridge, and make the delicious, and fluffy dish. It is a great high-protein breakfast option. You can also enjoy this egg-based dish as a snack.

What are egg bites?

Before following the egg bites recipe, you should know what they are all about. They are small, individual servings with eggs as the star ingredient, and mixed with other cheese, vegetables, or meats, and then baked or steamed. “They are typically soft, fluffy, and rich in protein, making them a popular option for breakfast, snacks, or even a light meal,” says dietician Ramya B.

They are versatile and can be customised with various flavours and nutrient-dense ingredients like vegetables (spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers) and cheeses (low-fat or plant-based). They are cooked in molds, which give them their distinct, bite-sized shape, making them easy to grab and eat on the go.

Are egg bites healthy?

Yes, you must try the egg bite recipe as the dish is considered healthy due to the following factors:

High in protein : “Eggs are a great source of protein, which is needed for muscle repair, and growth,” says the expert. Hundred grams of eggs have 12.4 grams of protein, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). It also promotes satiety, so it can keep you fuller for a longer period of time.

: “Eggs are a great source of protein, which is needed for muscle repair, and growth,” says the expert. Hundred grams of eggs have 12.4 grams of protein, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). It also promotes satiety, so it can keep you fuller for a longer period of time. Low in calories : If you prepare them with minimal added fats and high-nutrient ingredients, they can be relatively low in calories. This makes the dish an ideal snack for people looking to maintain or lose weight.

: If you prepare them with minimal added fats and high-nutrient ingredients, they can be relatively low in calories. This makes the dish an ideal snack for people looking to maintain or lose weight. Packed with nutrients : These bites are full of vitamins like B12, vitamin A, and vitamin D. “These vitamins are essential to support your overall health, including immune function, bone health, and metabolism,” says the expert.

: These bites are full of vitamins like B12, vitamin A, and vitamin D. “These vitamins are essential to support your overall health, including immune function, bone health, and metabolism,” says the expert. Healthy fats: Eggs provide heart-healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids. A 2015 research, published in the American Heart Association Journals, showed that omega-3 fatty acids can reduce cardiovascular disease.

Egg bites recipe with cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is a big part of your egg bites recipe, as it can offer you multiple benefits. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1/2 cup cottage cheese (low-fat)

1/4 cup chopped spinach (fresh or frozen, thawed and drained)

1/4 -1/2 cup bell peppers

1/4 cup shredded low-fat cheese (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon of olive oil (for greasing the muffin pan)

Making Time: 20-25 minutes (Preparation: 10 minutes, Baking: 15 minutes)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit, and grease a muffin tin with 12 cups with olive oil or line with paper liners.

Take a mixing bowl, and whisk the eggs until they become smooth.

Stir in the cottage cheese, chopped spinach, bell peppers, and shredded cheese.

Season with salt and pepper, and mix all the ingredients together.

Add the mixture into the muffin mold, and place it in the preheated oven.

Bake it for 15 to 20 minutes.

Let the egg bites cool for a few minutes then remove them from the muffin tin.

Egg bites recipe (without cottage cheese)

The traditional egg bites recipe is usually considered incomplete without cottage cheese. “But if you want to try the egg bites recipe without this type of cheese, then opt for Greek yogurt, or cream cheese for creaminess,” suggests Ramya.

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1/4 cup Greek yogurt (unsweetened)

1/4 cup diced tomatoes (drained)

1/4 cup chopped zucchini

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 cup shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 175 degree Celsius, and use olive oil to grease a 12-cup muffin tin.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs with the Greek yogurt until the liquid turns smooth and creamy.

Add the diced tomatoes, zucchini, onions, and shredded cheese, and stir well.

Put a little bit of salt and pepper.

Pour the egg mixture evenly into the muffin tin, and make sure that each cup is about 3/4 full.

Bake for about 15 minutes, or wait for the egg bites to get firm and golden on top.

Wait for them to cool for a few minutes then take out from the muffin tin, and enjoy.

So, if you are looking to add some protein to your meals, then try this egg bites recipe. The dish is a healthy combination of eggs, and colourful vegetables. You can enjoy them right after preparing, or have them as a snack later in the day.

Related FAQs How long do egg bites stay good? While egg bites can be stored for a few days, it is generally recommended to consume them fresh for the best taste and texture. Reheating multiple times or storing in containers may increase the risk of contamination and affect the quality. It is best to eat them shortly after preparation. If you are planning on storing them, ensure they are kept in airtight containers and consumed within three days. Are egg bites good for weight loss? Yes, egg bites can be a good option for weight loss when prepared with healthy ingredients. They are high in protein, which helps in promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake by keeping you fuller for longer. By incorporating nutrient-dense vegetables, lean proteins, and low-fat cheeses, you can create a filling snack or meal that is relatively low in calories and has essential nutrients.