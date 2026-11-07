Eggless shrikhand opera cake: A festive fusion of Indian flavours and French patisserie

Eggless Shrikhand Opera Cake: A delightful fusion of Indian and French flavours, perfect for festive celebrations and special occasions.

Give your festive dessert menu a delicious makeover with this Eggless Shrikhand Opera Cake, a contemporary twist on the classic French opera cake. Bringing together the richness of Indian shrikhand and the elegance of French patisserie, this layered dessert combines an eggless almond sponge with saffron-cardamom shrikhand cream, a delicate rose-cardamom soak, and a crunchy pistachio layer, by Chef Ayushi Jain, Chef de Cuisine at the International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi – Bakery & Patisserie Department.

Finished with a smooth white chocolate glaze, this cake offers a delightful balance of textures and flavors. The aromatic notes of saffron, cardamom, and rose complement the nuttiness of almonds and pistachios, creating a dessert that is both indulgent and rooted in traditional Indian flavors. Egg-free and beautifully layered, this cake is ideal for festive celebrations, Diwali gatherings, and special occasions. While it requires some time to prepare and set, the result is an elegant dessert with clean layers and a rich, creamy finish.

Recipe details

Yield: 1 cake (20 × 20 cm)

Portions: 12

Preparation time: Approximately 2 hours

Setting/chilling time: 6–8 hours

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Indian-inspired French Patisserie

Ingredients

For the eggless almond sponge (joconde-style)

Almond flour – 20 g

Refined flour – 130 g

Icing sugar – 95 g

Baking powder – 2 g

Baking soda – 1 g

Cornflour – 12 g

Milk – 190 g

Vinegar – 1 tsp

Melted butter – 65 g

Vanilla extract – ¼ tsp

Salt – A pinch

2. For the rose-cardamom soak

Water – 100 g

Sugar – 50 g

Green cardamom, lightly crushed – 2 pods

Rose water – 5 g

{{{htmlData}}}

3. For the pistachio crunch layer

White chocolate – 70 g

Pistachio paste – 35 g

Feuilletine – 45 g

Roasted, chopped pistachios – 20 g

Salt – A small pinch

4. For the saffron shrikhand cream

Hung curd or thick Greek-style yogurt – 250 g

White chocolate – 180 g

Heavy cream (for melting) – 100 g

Cold whipping cream (35% fat) – 200 g

Icing sugar – 25 g

Saffron – A generous pinch

Warm milk – 10 g

Cardamom powder – 1 g

Rose water – 3 g

5. For the white chocolate shrikhand glaze

White chocolate – 150 g

Whipping cream – 100 g

Neutral oil – 10 g

Saffron-infused milk – 5 g

Yellow food color – As required (optional)

Method of preparation

Step 1: Prepare the eggless almond sponge

In another bowl, combine the melted butter and icing sugar until smooth. Mix to form a smooth batter. Spread the batter evenly over a silicone-mat-lined baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 8–10 minutes, using the upper and lower heating elements with the fan setting. Remove from the oven and let the sponge cool for about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Prepare the rose-cardamom soak

Combine water, sugar, and lightly crushed green cardamom in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Simmer for 1 minute, then remove from the heat. Let the mixture cool completely, strain it, and stir in the rose water. Keep aside for assembling the cake.

Step 3: Prepare the pistachio crunch layer

Gently melt the white chocolate and mix in the pistachio paste until smooth. Fold in the feuilletine, chopped roasted pistachios, and a pinch of salt. Spread a thin, even layer of this mixture over one sponge sheet. Refrigerate until the layer sets. This forms the cake’s crunchy base.

Step 4: Prepare the saffron shrikhand cream

Ensure the hung curd is thick, well-drained, and free of excess whey. Bloom the saffron in warm milk for approximately 10 minutes. Let it stand for a minute, then stir until smooth. Allow it to cool. Fold the prepared shrikhand mixture into the white chocolate ganache in two additions. Gently fold in the shrikhand mixture in three additions, until well combined. Use the cream immediately for assembly and keep it chilled.

Step 5: Prepare the white chocolate shrikhand glaze

Heat the whipping cream until steaming and pour it over the white chocolate. Let it stand for 1 minute, then stir gently from the center until smooth. Add the neutral oil and saffron-infused milk. Blend gently using a hand blender, keeping the blade submerged to prevent air bubbles. Strain the glaze and let it cool to about 30–32°C, or until it is fluid but not hot.

Step 6: Assemble and finish the cake

Place the pistachio-crunch-coated sponge sheet in a 20 × 20 cm square cake frame, crunch-side down, to form the base. Lightly brush the exposed sponge with the rose-cardamom soak. Spread approximately one-third of the saffron shrikhand cream evenly over the sponge. Place the second sponge sheet on top, brush it with the soak, and spread another one-third of the shrikhand cream. Add the final sponge sheet, lightly brush with the remaining soak, and spread the remaining cream evenly over the top. Refrigerate the assembled cake for 6–8 hours, preferably overnight, until completely set. For cleaner edges, freeze for 30–45 minutes before unmoulding. Carefully remove the cake from the frame and trim the sides using a warm, dry knife. Pour or spread the white chocolate glaze evenly over the top, then refrigerate until set. Cut into 12 portions with a hot, clean knife, wiping the blade between cuts for neat, defined layers.

Storage and serving suggestions

Store the cake covered in the refrigerator at 2–5°C and consume within two days. Since the filling contains dairy and yogurt, keep the cake refrigerated during display and transportation. Serve chilled, letting it rest at room temperature for 5–8 minutes before serving so the shrikhand cream softens slightly.

Chef’s tips

Always use thick, well-drained hung curd to prevent excess moisture from softening the cake layers. Keep the rose water subtle so saffron, cardamom, and pistachio remain the dominant flavors. White chocolate helps stabilize the shrikhand cream and gives it the structure needed for clean slicing. For an elegant festive presentation, garnish with a fine pistachio pattern, chopped pistachios, or a few edible rose petals.