Greek yogurt vs curd: Know the difference between these two dairy delights

You might have used Greek yogurt and curd synonymously, but they are not the same! Know the difference between the two and which one is more weight loss friendly than the other.

Ever heard someone go gaga over Greek yogurt? They will rave about its creamy texture, health benefits, and versatile uses. But here is the thing—that does not mean our humble dahi or curd is any less amazing. While many get confused between the two, there is actually a world of difference! Greek yogurt is thicker, richer, and packed with more protein, while Dahi offers its own probiotic goodness and a range of flavors. So, today, let us explore the difference between Greek yogurt vs curd, the two dairy delights, so you can know which one is best for you!

Greek yogurt vs curd: Know benefits of Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt has gained immense popularity in recent years, and for good reason. Clinical nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains, “Greek yogurt has an upper hand when it comes to protein.” It is made by straining regular yogurt multiple times to remove excess whey, resulting in a thicker, creamier consistency. This extra straining also increases the protein content, making Greek yogurt an excellent source of protein, which is crucial for muscle repair, satiety, and overall health, as per a study published in Nutrients.

Apart from its rich protein content, Greek yogurt provides other essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin B12, and potassium, supporting bone health, nerve function, and overall well-being. It is also packed with probiotics, beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy gut. These probiotics support digestion and boost the immune system. Moreover, Greek yogurt tends to be lower in lactose, which can make it easier to digest for individuals who are lactose intolerant. To understand between Greek yogurt vs curd which one is better, you should also learn the benefits of curd.

Greek yogurt vs curd: Know the benefits of curd

Dahi, or curd, is a staple in many households, especially in Indian cuisine. It is made by fermenting milk with a culture of Lactobacillus bacteria, which helps break down lactose and make the dairy easier to digest. Curd is also an excellent source of probiotics, contributing to improved digestion and a stronger immune system. Unlike Greek yogurt, homemade curd retains more of its natural fats, which can provide a creamy texture and contribute to its rich flavour.

Additionally, Curd is free from preservatives, especially when made at home, making it a healthier option compared to store-bought versions that may contain additives or artificial ingredients. Now that you know the benefits, let us understand the difference between Greek yogurt vs curd.

Greek yogurt vs curd: Know the difference between

When it comes to regular homemade curd, it has a lot of good fats and probiotics. Plus, homemade curd is free from preservatives, which are no good. On the other hand, Greek yogurt has extra protein. The protein is also there in homemade curd but in lesser quantity. But if you are lactose intolerant, then Greek yogurt is your go-to product.

“The biggest misconception that people have is that Greek yogurt is healthier. In fact, a bowl full of curd in the afternoon is as good as your fancy yogurt. Even if you want to eat Greek yogurt, make sure you are consuming the plain variant. You can eat homemade curd if you are trying to lose weight,” she concluded. So, now that you know the difference between Greek yogurt vs curd, which one is better? Let us find out,

Which is better: Greek yogurt vs curd?

Finding which one is better, Greek yogurt vs curd, is up to your personal health goals and taste preferences. If you are looking for a higher protein intake and are okay with a thicker, richer texture, Greek yogurt may be the better option.

However, if you prefer something that is more familiar, lighter, and rich in beneficial fats, homemade curd is a great option. It is full of probiotics and can help you lose weight.

Related FAQs Can I eat Greek yogurt if I am lactose intolerant? Yes, Greek yogurt is typically easier to digest for people with lactose intolerance because the straining process removes much of the lactose content. Can Greek yogurt help with weight loss? Yes, Greek yogurt’s high protein content can promote feelings of fullness and help with weight management. Opting for the plain, unsweetened variety is key to avoiding added sugars.