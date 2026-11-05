Women with PMOS: Can they indulge in holiday treats without guilt?

The PMOS and festive eating question: What women with PMOS should know about restrictive dieting, carbohydrate fear and sustainable meal patterns during celebrations

There should be a time for sweets, traditional foods, family, and festivals. For others, however, the holidays can also be a time for weight gain, blood sugar, and hormone issues that could be an issue for women with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). Many women feel the need to limit their food intake, avoid whole grains, or skip meals before or after festivities. PMOS isn’t a few rules to follow; it’s a sustainable nutrition plan.

Does PMOS cause insulin resistance?

PMOS is a hormonal and metabolic imbalance disorder, and often comes with insulin resistance. Insulin helps cells take up glucose for energy. The pancreas may try to compensate by producing more insulin when cells become less sensitive to it. Too much insulin can cause the production of ovarian (female/girl) hormones to change and cause hormone imbalance and irregular periods. However, some women with PMOS will not develop insulin resistance, and there is some variation among women.

There is a misconception that people have about PMOS that they have to remove all carbs from their diet. This is not necessary from a scientific standpoint. It is the type, amount, and quality of carbohydrates and other nutrients, not carbohydrates themselves, that should be avoided. Whole grains, oats, millets, pulses, fruits, and vegetables are examples of foods women with PMOS can eat every day.

When eaten with protein, fiber, and healthy fat, carbohydrate-rich foods can slow digestion, help you feel full after eating, and help maintain moderate blood glucose levels after meals. For example, a meal of rice, dal, curd, paneer, and vegetables is more balanced than rice alone.

Healthy eating plans aren’t permanent, either. Not eating enough, following very low-calorie diets, or restricting a particular food group can make it harder to eat the right portions and can increase hunger and cravings.

Likewise, there is no specific diet that is more effective for every woman with PMOS, as per the 2023 guidelines for PMOS from the International evidence-based guideline. Instead, nutrition needs to be highly individualized to consider personal tastes, nutritional needs, and metabolic health objectives.

What foods are good for people with PMOS?

On festive days, traditional sweets, fried foods, or favorite delicacies can be enjoyed without a hard pass for women with PMOS. The key is to eat slowly and be mindful of what you eat. Plan a meal, don’t let it get thrown off balance before the social event, and eat enough protein and fiber beforehand to help reduce overeating. A little favorite sweet is okay and part of a healthy diet. No need to regret any holiday indulgence, feel guilty, or take a holy day to make up for it.

The lifestyle aspect of the treatment for PMOS is also covered. Walking after meals, dancing, or other enjoyable activities can improve insulin sensitivity and metabolic health. These are also important, and adequate water intake, sleep, and stress management are vital. For women, one piece of advice is to restart their regular diet and exercise routine after the holidays, rather than crash dieting and/or crash dieting to ‘catch up’.

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At the end of the day, it’s about overall metabolic and hormonal health, not being flawless at every meal. It is not an extensive journey toward good health that depends on any one meal or a few “indulgent” meals. My message to women who have PMOS is: Celebrate as a WOMAN, not a WOMAN with PMOS. It isn’t about carbohydrates or festive food per se; focus on portion sizes, variety, and consistency. A flexible diet you can stick to all year is better than a restricted diet that is hard to maintain.