Hidden hunger: Why can a meal fill your stomach but leave your body craving nutrients?

Hidden hunger can leave you feeling full yet craving essential nutrients. Discover how to balance your meals for better health and energy

Feeling full after a meal does not always mean you’ve eaten all the vital nutrients. You may eat a full-course meal that adds up to many calories but lacks several needed nutrients and vitamins. This is called “hidden hunger” and is defined as a micronutrient deficiency that can occur even when you eat enough food to feel full. If pulses, vegetables, salads, and fruit are not eaten daily, they may cause hidden hunger. These foods contain protein, fibre, iron, folate, zinc, and vitamins A and C.

Why does your stomach feel full when your body needs more calories?

The body requires certain nutrients to function properly. Even if the stomach contains the necessary nutrients, you might still feel full. For example, your stomach may feel full after eating a carb-heavy meal. Still, it may not contain vital nutrients like iron, vitamin B12, zinc, and other essential micronutrients. Iron deficiency may lead to fatigue, and vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the nervous system and red blood cell production. The problem is not in carbohydrates. Rice, wheat and potatoes can be part of a balanced diet. The problem arises when people consume carb-heavy foods in large quantities and not enough other foods with different nutrients.

The everyday eating habits behind hidden hunger

A person who consumes tea and biscuits in the morning, eats a large portion of rice with a small serving of dal for lunch, and finishes the day with roti and potato sabzi. The person may feel full, but the overall diet may not provide all the necessary nutrients. Another common issue is assuming that eating only one healthy food can compensate for a lack of a balanced diet. For example, if a person eats spinach only sometimes, it cannot correct an iron deficiency in one day. Similarly, drinking milk provides calcium and protein, but it does not contain all the essential nutrients. Vegetarians should pay attention to vitamin B12, which is mostly found in animal-based products. If an individual is deficient, fortified foods or supplements may be required. Plant-based iron can be found in foods such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans; it is absorbed less than iron from animal sources, so it is good to combine these foods with foods rich in vitamin C. For example, lemon, amla or guava. This helps improve iron absorption.

How can everyday meals be made more nutritious?

First step: improve the nutritional variety of meals already being consumed.

Avoid having roti only with potato sabzi; include dal, chana, or another pulse, and add seasonal vegetables. Poha can be more nutritious with peas and peanuts; dal also works well with rice, vegetables, and lemon. Consume fruits regularly, and use milk, curd, nuts, and seeds to add additional nutrients where needed.

A variety of meals throughout the week can increase nutrient availability. Seasonal foods can also help in this change. People who are iron deficient should drink tea and coffee between meals because consuming them with meals can reduce the absorption of plant-based iron.

When does a nutritional gap need attention?

If a person is experiencing hidden hunger, they may not show symptoms in the early stages. If a person experiences constant fatigue, weakness, or lack of concentration, it does not always mean there are nutritional deficiencies; we cannot say without examining, because these symptoms can arise for various reasons. To identify the correct cause, a doctor can order the necessary tests. The goal is simple: ensure everyday meals provide enough nutrients to support the body’s daily functioning.

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