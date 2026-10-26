Can you drink turmeric milk during pregnancy? Know the safe amount and benefits

The benefits of turmeric milk during pregnancy, including safe consumption tips and how it can support your overall health when used wisely.

Turmeric milk offers several health benefits and holds an important place in traditional Indian medicine. Many people avoid it, thinking turmeric has a hot potency, but in balanced quantities, it can be beneficial and won’t harm you. Ayurveda considers turmeric an excellent herb that not only protects against diseases but also gives the skin a natural glow. Turmeric milk is beneficial only when used in the right quantity. Drinking one glass of turmeric milk a day helps maintain energy and vitality.

When should pregnant women consume turmeric milk?

First trimester (month 1-3): Be extra cautious. Consult your OB/GYN before adding turmeric milk to your daily routine. Second trimester (month 4-6): This is an important phase of fetal growth. During this period, half a teaspoon of turmeric in one glass of milk is generally considered safe. Third trimester (month 7-9): Be cautious, especially after 37 weeks. Turmeric has blood-thinning properties, which may increase the risk of bleeding during delivery. Avoid or reduce intake significantly after 37 weeks.

When to avoid: Don’t take it daily without a doctor’s advice if you are on blood thinners, have gallstones, or take iron supplements.

Don’t take it daily without a doctor’s advice if you are on blood thinners, have gallstones, or take iron supplements. Note: Don’t take it like a daily medicine, and avoid excessive turmeric or curcumin supplements.

Internal benefits of turmeric

1. Contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound

2. Boosts immunity

3. Reduces joint pain

4. Improves sleep

5. Promotes internal healing

Hidden benefits of turmeric milk

Helps maintain weight, relieves digestive issues like gas, indigestion, and constipation, helps remove toxins, makes skin glow, and its antiseptic properties help speed wound healing.

3 things to remember when consuming

1. Use lukewarm or cool milk with turmeric

2. Drink at night before sleeping

3. Keep the quantity low

{{{htmlData}}}

Dr Chanchal Sharma’s viewpoint: Yes, you can drink turmeric milk during pregnancy, but only in limited quantities and with a doctor’s advice. As beneficial as turmeric is, it can be harmful if you use too much.

How much turmeric should you use in one glass of milk?

For best results, use less. A safe, general amount is 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric in one glass of milk. Ayurveda suggests drinking turmeric milk in limited quantities during pregnancy to help speed recovery and support overall health. No need to avoid it; remember: 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric in cool milk at night. This combination is both safe and beneficial. According to Ayurveda, consume every substance in limited quantities.