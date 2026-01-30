Are your kids really hungry? Dietitian reveals ‘hidden hunger’ and what it means for health

Every year, the discussion is diverted to solutions to end hunger. However, what most of us miss out on is ‘hidden hunger’. While images of malnourished children in famine-stricken countries are circulated these days, it is important to consider that malnutrition is not always visible to the naked eye. The phenomenon of ‘hidden hunger’ is a silent but significant concern among many children during their growth years. They appear well-fed but lack nutrients. In recent times, many such cases have been reported, in which children appear healthy, consume adequate calories, yet suffer from various micronutrient deficiencies that are detrimental to their proper growth and development.
“It is not too difficult to find the reasons why well-fed children are nutrient-deficient”, Dietitian Divya Achrekar Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai tells Health Shots. Let’s take a look at some of them.
Nowadays, most of the foods consumed by children and young adults are fast food and processed items that can be cooked and eaten almost instantly. These include snacks, sugary cereals, sweetened beverages, fast food, and packaged meals, which are high in calories, salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats but low in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, according to Public Health Nutrition.
Picky eating is common among young children. If left unchecked, it can lead to highly repetitive diets that lack variety, a cornerstone of good nutrition. Many children consume only a few ‘safe’ foods, missing entire food groups such as fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods, depriving themselves of nutrients.
One of the primary reasons children are more interested in such foods is the way they are marketed to them. They usually include bright, colourful packaging and cartoon characters, making unhealthy choices more appealing. At the same time, parents also overlook the high levels of sugar and additives in these products because of labels such as ‘natural’ and ‘healthy’.
Another reason parents readily give such meals to their kids is that they are often very easy to cook and ready within minutes, saving them a lot of time and energy during their busy schedules. While managing their children’s school and their own jobs, parents do not have the time to put in much effort into preparing their children’s meals. This fills stomachs but often lacks balanced nutrition.
Micronutrients play an important role in food. Even mild deficiencies in key nutrients can have serious impacts, including:
A child may be growing in size but not necessarily thriving in health, so parents must follow these five steps:
While ending hunger is an important and growing concern, it is also important to ensure that each child receives the nutrients they need, which are key to their healthy upbringing and development. It’s not only about empty plates; it’s also about the hidden deficiencies that affect health, learning, and growth. No family should have to choose between convenience and nutrition. As health professionals, parents, educators, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to create food systems that don’t just feed, but also nourish our children.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.