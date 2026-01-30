Are your kids really hungry? Dietitian reveals ‘hidden hunger’ and what it means for health

Hidden hunger in children: How do diet, picky eating, and busy lifestyles contribute to nutritional deficiencies and health risks?

Every year, the discussion is diverted to solutions to end hunger. However, what most of us miss out on is ‘hidden hunger’. While images of malnourished children in famine-stricken countries are circulated these days, it is important to consider that malnutrition is not always visible to the naked eye. The phenomenon of ‘hidden hunger’ is a silent but significant concern among many children during their growth years. They appear well-fed but lack nutrients. In recent times, many such cases have been reported, in which children appear healthy, consume adequate calories, yet suffer from various micronutrient deficiencies that are detrimental to their proper growth and development.

What causes nutritional deficiencies in children?

“It is not too difficult to find the reasons why well-fed children are nutrient-deficient”, Dietitian Divya Achrekar Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai tells Health Shots. Let’s take a look at some of them.

1. Overprocessed diets

Nowadays, most of the foods consumed by children and young adults are fast food and processed items that can be cooked and eaten almost instantly. These include snacks, sugary cereals, sweetened beverages, fast food, and packaged meals, which are high in calories, salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats but low in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, according to Public Health Nutrition.

2. Selective eating habits

Picky eating is common among young children. If left unchecked, it can lead to highly repetitive diets that lack variety, a cornerstone of good nutrition. Many children consume only a few ‘safe’ foods, missing entire food groups such as fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods, depriving themselves of nutrients.

3. Misleading food marketing

One of the primary reasons children are more interested in such foods is the way they are marketed to them. They usually include bright, colourful packaging and cartoon characters, making unhealthy choices more appealing. At the same time, parents also overlook the high levels of sugar and additives in these products because of labels such as ‘natural’ and ‘healthy’.

4. Busy lifestyles

Another reason parents readily give such meals to their kids is that they are often very easy to cook and ready within minutes, saving them a lot of time and energy during their busy schedules. While managing their children’s school and their own jobs, parents do not have the time to put in much effort into preparing their children’s meals. This fills stomachs but often lacks balanced nutrition.

What role do micronutrients play in nutrition?

Micronutrients play an important role in food. Even mild deficiencies in key nutrients can have serious impacts, including:

Cognitive and developmental delays

Weakened immunity

Fatigue and poor concentration

Behavioural issues

Long-term risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even osteoporosis

What steps can parents actively take to keep their children healthy?

A child may be growing in size but not necessarily thriving in health, so parents must follow these five steps:

Focus on whole foods: Prioritise fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, legumes, and healthy fats. These foods provide a broad spectrum of nutrients children need. Encourage variety: Introduce a variety of foods regularly. The more colourful the plate, the more likely it is to contain a higher range of vitamins and minerals. Limit processed foods: Minimise snacks and meals from packages. If it has a longer shelf life, it is likely lower in nutrients. Be a role model: Children emulate adult behaviour even at the dining table. If they see you enjoying healthy foods, they’re more likely to eat them without fuss. Get professional guidance: If you’re concerned about your child’s nutrition, consult a registered dietician. Sometimes, even small tweaks in daily meals can make a big difference to your child’s overall well-being.

Why is nutrition so important for child growth and development?

While ending hunger is an important and growing concern, it is also important to ensure that each child receives the nutrients they need, which are key to their healthy upbringing and development. It’s not only about empty plates; it’s also about the hidden deficiencies that affect health, learning, and growth. No family should have to choose between convenience and nutrition. As health professionals, parents, educators, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to create food systems that don’t just feed, but also nourish our children.