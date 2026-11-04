The best protein plan is the one you can actually stick to: Dr Siddhant Bhargava

How to create a sustainable protein plan that balances quality and fibre for better digestion and health, tailored for real-life routines.

Protein has become one of the most tracked parts of our diets. We count grams, compare labels and try to work out whether we are getting enough through the day. That awareness is useful, but a good protein plan needs more than a daily gram target. Protein quality and source matter, as does how it fits into the rest of the diet. And one nutrient that deserves much more attention in this conversation is fiber. For most people, eating well also has to work around real life. Breakfast gets rushed, meetings run over, lunch gets pushed back, and travel disrupts routines. So, a useful protein plan should be nutritionally sound and realistic enough to follow consistently.

Start with protein quality

Protein provides essential amino acids needed for muscle maintenance, repair, and normal body functioning. Individual requirements vary depending on age, body weight, activity levels, diet and overall health. When choosing a protein source, however, quantity is only part of the picture. You can also assess protein quality using measures such as PDCAAS, which considers amino acid composition and digestibility.

Protein sources are becoming more diverse too

Fermented yeast protein, for example, is a microbial protein source. Well-processed yeast protein concentrates can provide all nine essential amino acids and show good digestibility. If protein is going to become a regular part of your routine, consider its source, amino acid profile, and digestibility alongside the number of grams.

Why protein and fiber belong in the same conversation

As people consciously increase their protein intake, fiber can easily become an afterthought. But from a nutrition perspective, protein and fiber make a particularly useful combination because they support different, complementary functions in the body.

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Protein provides the amino acids required for functions such as muscle maintenance and repair. Fermentable fibers, including prebiotic fibers such as inulin, are used by gut microbes and can contribute to the production of short-chain fatty acids, or SCFAs. These compounds play an important role in shaping the gut environment and gut physiology.

This becomes increasingly relevant in a protein-focused diet. Some dietary protein can reach the colon, where gut microbes ferment it. The balance of nutrients available in the gut influences this process. Research suggests that more fermentable fiber can support SCFA production and reduce reliance on protein fermentation pathways.

So, when someone increases protein, adequate fiber helps support the wider gut environment. That is what makes protein + fiber a strong everyday nutrition combination. Protein supports the body’s amino acid needs, while fiber supports the gut environment.

Dr Siddhant says, “When people increase their protein intake, fiber often gets forgotten. But protein and fiber serve different, equally important roles. So, we really need to focus on the question, ‘Is my overall diet balanced?’

Digestion matters too

Protein quality is also linked to how effectively the body breaks it down during digestion. Fermented yeast protein is sometimes misunderstood because of the word “fermented”. Fermentation refers to the process used to produce the protein source. It does not mean the protein is already pre-digested. Protein breakdown still takes place during normal gastrointestinal digestion.

Digestive enzymes support this process in different ways. Papain, for instance, is a proteolytic enzyme that helps break dietary proteins into smaller peptides during digestion. Considering factors such as protein source, quality, and digestibility gives you a more complete understanding of what you are consuming.

Then make the plan work in real life

All of this science still has to translate into something you can follow every day.

Protein can come from eggs, dairy, dals, beans, soy, tofu, nuts, fish, and meat, depending on dietary preferences. As protein intake increases, fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, and seeds should remain a regular part of the diet.

Convenient options can also help on days when regular meals become difficult to manage. The goal is to build a routine that gives you adequate, high-quality protein while still including enough fiber and variety throughout the day.

A sustainable protein plan should therefore look at more than how many grams you managed to consume. Protein quality, fiber, digestion, and overall dietary balance all matter. Because the most useful nutrition routine is the one that still makes sense on a busy Monday morning, a long workday, and everything in between.