5 chef-approved Christmas recipes for a healthier celebration

Chef Prajit Singh's healthy Christmas recipes blend festive flavours with nutritious ingredients, making a holiday feast that feels indulgent.

Kitchens fill with the wonderful smells of festive flavours and cosy spices during the holiday season. Christmas is a time to gather with loved ones, but it can be hard to balance indulgence with health. You don’t have to give up taste for wellness. You can create a healthy Christmas spread that impresses your guests while being delicious.

Here’s a collection of recipes by Chef Prajit Singh from JÔNT in Washington D.C. These recipes feature colourful ingredients, ideal for creating a festive atmosphere while also prioritising health.

1. Warm spiced beet and sweet potato salad with citrus vinaigrette

Start an enjoyable Christmas meal with a salad. This salad showcases the bright colours of the season and is full of nutrients.

Ingredients (serves 4):

– 2 medium beetroot, roasted and diced

– 1 large sweet potato, roasted and diced

– 2 cups baby spinach

– Segments from 1 orange

– 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds, toasted

For the vinaigrette:

– 1.5 tablespoons olive oil

– 2 tablespoons orange juice

– ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

– ½ teaspoon honey

– Salt and crushed pepper to taste

Method:

Toss the roasted beetroot and sweet potato with the baby spinach and fresh orange segments in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together olive oil, orange juice, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and pepper until well combined. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and finish with toasted pumpkin seeds for a delightful crunch.

This salad is not only beautiful but also full of warm, refreshing flavours. Beetroots and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making this dish a healthy appetiser.

2. Masala herb roast chicken with carrot–coconut purée

A holiday meal needs a standout main dish. This Masala Herb Roast Chicken is packed with fragrant spices and comes with a creamy carrot-coconut purée. It’s delicious but won’t overwhelm your waistline.

Ingredients (serves 4–6):

– 1 whole chicken (1.2–1.4 kg)

– 120 g hung curd

– 6 cloves garlic, grated

– 1 tablespoon ginger, grated

– 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chilli

– ¼ teaspoon turmeric

– ½ teaspoon garam masala

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons fresh coriander, chopped

Carrot–coconut purée:

– 300 g carrots, steamed

– 120 ml light coconut milk

– 5 g ginger

– Salt to taste

Method:

Marinate the chicken with hung curd, garlic, ginger, spices, lemon juice, and olive oil for at least 2 hours; overnight is best for flavour. Roast the chicken at 200°C for 60–70 minutes, basting halfway through. Blend the steamed carrots with coconut milk and ginger until smooth, seasoning with salt. Serve the chicken over a generous swoosh of carrot-coconut purée, garnished with fresh coriander.

This dish satisfies your savoury cravings and adds warmth and spice to your meal. The marinated chicken stays juicy, and the purée gives it an exotic twist, turning your holiday dinner into a gourmet experience.

3. Millet pilaf with cranberries, green beans and almonds

Millet Pilaf is a tasty side dish that combines sweetness, crunch, and nutrition. It showcases the versatility of grains and is an excellent addition to any meal.

Ingredients (serves 4):

– 200 g foxtail millet, washed

– 1 small onion, sliced

– 60 g green beans, sliced

– 1 small carrot, diced

– 40 g dried cranberries

– 1 stick cinnamon

– 1 bay leaf

– 1 teaspoon olive oil

– 20 g almonds, toasted and chopped

– 400 ml water or stock

– Salt to taste

Method:

Sauté sliced onion, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf in olive oil until fragrant. Add the millet, green beans, diced carrot, cranberries, stock, and salt, cover, and cook on low heat until the millet is fluffy. Finish with a sprinkle of toasted almonds for that added crunch and richness.

This pilaf is both nourishing and flavorful, making it a great side dish for your roast. Millet is rich in protein and dietary fibre, helping you feel full longer while you enjoy each bite.

4. Grilled winter vegetable platter with coriander–mint chimichurri

Enjoy a bright platter of grilled winter vegetables, enhanced with a refreshing coriander-mint chimichurri sauce.

Ingredients (serves 4–5):

– 200 g cauliflower florets

– 2 carrots, cut into batons

– 1 zucchini, sliced

– 150 g mushrooms

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

For the chimichurri:

– 1 cup coriander

– ½ cup mint

– 2 cloves garlic

– ½ green chilli

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1.5 tablespoons olive oil

– Salt to taste

Method:

Grill the vegetables brushed with olive oil, salt, and pepper until nicely charred. Blend the chimichurri ingredients into a coarse sauce, then drizzle it over the grilled vegetables.

This colourful platter not only looks great but also helps you include many vegetables in your holiday meal. The chimichurri adds fresh herbs and spice, making the dish even better.

5. Jaggery and saffron poached pears with pistachios

To make our celebration even more special, let’s enjoy a healthy dessert. Jaggery- and saffron-poached pears are not only delicious but also easy on the stomach.

Ingredients (serves 4):

– 4 firm pears

– 600 ml water

– 70 g jaggery

– 6 strands saffron

– 2 pods cardamom

– 1 teaspoon lemon juice

– 15 g pistachios, chopped

Method:

Simmer water with jaggery, saffron, cardamom, and lemon until the jaggery dissolves. Add peeled pears and poach for 15-20 minutes until tender. Cool slightly, serve topped with chopped pistachios.

This dessert is naturally sweet and has a hint of spices, making it a great way to end a healthy Christmas meal.