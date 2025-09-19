7 high-protein snacks you can prepare in just 15 minutes

Short on time? These 7 high-protein snacks can be made in just 15 minutes. They are quick, tasty, and filling, perfect for keeping you full and energised.
Chickpeas are a plant-based protein powerhouse, and roasting them turns them into a crispy delight. Toss boiled chickpeas with a little olive oil, salt, and spices like paprika, cumin, or peri-peri, then roast in an oven or air fryer for 10 minutes. They are crunchy, guilt-free, and perfect to munch on when cravings hit.
Eggs are one of the easiest protein sources to fulfill your daily need. Just mash boiled eggs with Greek yogurt or light mayo, season with herbs and black pepper, and spread over whole-grain crackers. This snack is creamy, crunchy, and satisfying, perfect for a midday bite or post-workout meal.
Paneer cubes tossed with lemon, salt, and black pepper make a quick, filling snack to enjoy. You can also top it with cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, or even whole-grain crackersto enhance the taste and flavour. Both versions deliver around 10–12 grams of protein per serving while being easy to prepare.
Smoothies are an easy way get your daily dose of protein. Blend a scoop of protein powder, or Greek yoghurt if you prefer whole foods, with milk or almond milk, a banana for sweetness and some spinach for extra vitamins. It is delicious and doubles up as a post-workout recovery drink. Plus, it is filing that can even support your weight loss.
Hummus, made from chickpeas, is creamy, satisfying, and full of plant protein. Pair it with cucumber sticks, carrot sticks, or whole-wheat bread for a balanced snack. The combination of fibre, protein, and healthy fats keeps you energised and prevents overeating later in the day.
Sprouts are a staple in many Indian homes and are known for their protein content. Combine boiled moong sprouts with onion, tomato, cucumber, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt for arefreshing salad. Light yet filling, it takes less than 10 minutes to prepare and is a great mid-morning or evening snack.
This one takes less than five minutes. Slice a banana, spread a little peanut butter between two slices, and press them together like a mini sandwich. Packed with protein, potassium, and healthy fats, this snack keeps your sweet tooth in check while giving you steady energy. Plus, it is perfect for both kids and adults.