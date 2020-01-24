Never skip breakfast, stresses a nutritionist

Whether you are busy or trying to lose weight, never miss the first meal of the day. Skipping breakfast can do more harm than good. Know how.

Whether you promised yourself to shed those extra kilos or convinced yourself to work out each morning, achieving all these things is nearly impossible if you are not getting one basic thing right. Wondering what that one thing is that can impact all your other in-line resolutions? Well, it’s something as basic as having your daily breakfast. Yes, skipping breakfast can do more harm than good. It will not only affect your energy levels, but may also impact your heart and invite multiple lifestyle diseases. But don’t start your day on an unhealthy note. We tell you what an ideal breakfast should look like.

Why skipping breakfast is not good?

Clinical nutritionist Dr Deepika Kohli is here to give you a fair picture of how skipping breakfast can wreck your health–massively. “Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Skipping it means inviting lifestyle diseases that are already on a rise,” says Dr Kohli. A study, published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development And Disease, showed that people who regularly skipped breakfast were about 21% more likely to suffer a cardiovascular disease event or die from it. Another study, published in King Khalid University Journal of Health Sciences, showed that skipping breakfast can cause poor concentration, fatigue, irritability, obesity and high blood pressure.

Healthy breakfast options

Apart from not skipping breakfast, you also need to focus on what goes on your plate. You need to monitor your breakfast eating habits closely. Having those oil-laden bhaturas for breakfast will certainly not help and can do more harm than good to your body. According to the nutritionist, “Your breakfast should be healthy and wholesome. A meal that is devoid of all the essential macro and micronutrients will make your metabolism become sluggish and make you feel lethargic for the rest of the day.”

While there is no denying the fact that a healthy breakfast can keep you pumped for the day ahead by providing the required energy—it’s also important to follow a dedicated regimen daily without fluctuations as it can disturb your body cycle.

If you’re wondering what an ideal breakfast looks like, hear it from the expert:

Make lemon water your BFF

Start your day with a glass of lukewarm water with lemon and honey. This will ensure that your body detoxes at the start of the day.

Add more protein sources to your brekkie meal

You see those eggs sitting sneakily at the corner of your fridge, bring them out right now! These protein-rich wonders will help you stay satiated for long, keeping untimely hunger pangs at bay.

Don’t forget to pair protein with fibre

If you’re planning to dish out an omelette for yourself, bombard it with chopped greens like beans, capsicum, broccoli, spinach and peas as they are replete with the goodness of fibre. Eating fibre-rich foods will keep your digestive system running. It will help to prevent constipation and also help with weight loss by keeping you full for a longer period of time.

Skipping breakfast may have a negative impact on your heart and may lead to other health problems like obesity. But don’t start your day with unhealthy foods. Go for foods rich in protein and fibre to boost energy and improve your overall health.

Related FAQs Is breakfast really necessary? Eating a healthy breakfast is good for you. It can replenish the stores of energy and nutrients in your body. People who skip breakfast may not meet their recommended daily intakes of fibre, protein and other nutrients. When to eat breakfast? You can eat breakfast within one to two hours of waking up. This can help to kickstart your metabolism, boost energy, and prevent overeating later in the day. What is the most healthy breakfast? A healthy breakfast should include foods rich in protein and fibre. It should also have healthy fats. These can help to keep you full and energised. You can have oatmeal, eggs or a bowl of salad. Can skipping breakfast cause weight gain? Yes, skipping breakfast can be one of the reasons why you are gaining weight. It disrupts metabolic processes, which in turn increases hunger. This may lead to overeating later in the day