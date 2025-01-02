Not all high sodium foods are bad: 6 options that can actually make you healthier

While excessive sodium consumption in the form of processed and salty foods can be very harmful, check out these high sodium foods that are actually healthy.

You must have heard about the negative effects of eating salty foods, but did you know not all high sodium foods are bad for you? While table salt is high in sodium, it is usually not the cause of high sodium levels in your body. The sodium that can be harmful is usually the salt present in processed foods and fast foods. These are high sodium options that can be very bad for your health and well-being. However, there are other foods that naturally contain sodium which can be healthy for you. These include foods such as olives, nuts and seeds which are high sodium foods. When consumed in moderation, these can be great for your heart health, bone health as well as overall wellness.

What are high sodium foods?

High sodium foods are foods that contain a significant amount of sodium, in the form of salt. Sodium is a chemical element, a soft metal which can be highly reactive. While we don’t include sodium in its pure form in our diets, we find it in the form of sodium chloride, which is commonly known as table salt.

Sodium is not always bad for the body. In fact, there are many benefits of some high sodium foods. Sodium plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance of fluids in the body. It is essential for the proper functioning of nerves and muscles and it also helps regulate blood pressure.

But your body needs a small amount of sodium to work properly. Too much sodium can be bad for your health, states the US Food and Drug Administration. While healthy foods that contain sodium are not a problem, most dietary sodium (over 70 percent) comes from eating packaged and prepared foods—not from table salt added to food when cooking or eating, adds the FDA. Check out some high sodium foods that are good for your health.

How much sodium do you need in a day?

We do need some amount of sodium per day. The World Health Organization recommends consuming less than 2000 mg/day of sodium. This sodium is often found in many foods. If you are following a balanced diet, you are probably getting all the sodium that you require. However, we need to be careful about the added salt that we consume, be it in homemade meals, or salt in foods from restaurants or processed foods.

6 high sodium foods that you can eat

Not all high sodium foods are bad, here are some options that must be included in your diet:

1. Nuts and nut butter

Nuts and nut butter are some high sodium foods that are very healthy for you and must be included in a healthy diet. While nuts naturally contain some sodium, it’s usually in very small amounts that can be allowed in your daily diet. Nuts are a nutrient-rich food providing us with fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients that could help reduce your risk of heart and circulatory diseases, states the British Heart Foundation. If you prefer some salt, choose lightly salted varieties and be mindful of your overall sodium intake throughout the day.

2. Seeds

Just like nuts, seeds are also high sodium foods that must be eaten. These are essential for digestion and good health. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 100 g pumpkin seeds contain 7 mg of sodium. A handful of seeds is a great post-workout snack. Eating one tablespoon of seeds daily can give you many benefits. There are many benefits of seeds as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

3. Fermented foods

Some fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut and miso are high sodium foods, but these are good for you. Sauerkraut has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticarcinogenic properties, and can be very healthy to eat daily, states this study, published in the journal Nutrients. 100 grams of it contains 661mg of sodium. Salt is crucial for the fermentation process. It inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria while allowing beneficial bacteria to thrive. It also contributes to the flavour and texture of the final product.

While it may seem like fermented foods contain a lot of sodium, the quantity is actually within limits and is compatible with a balanced diet. Also, these are the kinds of foods that you don’t eat too much of in one go. Making your fermented foods at home gives you more control over the amount of salt used.

4. Olives

About 100 grams of olives contain 735mg of sodium. This is one of the healthiest high sodium foods that can be included in your diet. However, moderation is the key. “It is important to limit your olive intake to about 5 to 10 olives per day since they’re high in salt,” says dietician Kejal Shah. There are many benefits of olives. These are rich in monounsaturated fats (like oleic acid), heart-healthy fats that can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL cholesterol. Besides that, olives also contain vitamin K, which plays a crucial role in bone health.

5. Cottage cheese

While it is one of the most common high sodium foods, cottage cheese also contains protein and phosphorus. About 100 grams of cottage seeds contain 364mg of sodium. When consumed within limits, cottage cheese can be a good addition to your diet—it is a good source of calcium, crucial for strong bones and teeth. Also, compared to many other dairy products, cottage cheese is relatively low in calories, making it a good option for those watching their weight. It is also good for the heart. A study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, states that its consumption is associated with reduced risk of all-cause mortality, including cardiovascular disease mortality.

6. Canned tuna and beans

While most canned food is unhealthy, canned seafood and canned beans are high sodium foods that may not be harmful to you. There are about 247 milligram of sodium in 85 grams of canned tuna. This is 10 percent of the Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI). However, there are many brands which might offer a lower quantity of salt as well. It is safe to eat canned tuna once or twice a week. A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, states that canned tuna is a good source of protein as well as dietary fibre. It is also low in fat and can also be stored for long periods. Besides this, canned tuna is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for heart health and fetal development.

How to eat high sodium foods?

Even if they are healthy, it is important to be mindful while eating high sodium foods. Here is what you should keep in mind:

It is important to consume them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Also, make sure to reduce the consumption of other high sodium foods that are processed. Reduce your intake of processed foods, fast food, and restaurant meals, which are often high in sodium.

Labels should be checked while consuming high sodium foods such as canned tuna or beans. There might be options that contain lower sodium levels which can be included in your diet.

It is also a good habit to rinse canned beans, vegetables, and tuna to reduce sodium content. You can also soak dried beans overnight before cooking to reduce sodium levels.

It is important to pay attention to how your body reacts to sodium intake. If you experience any symptoms such as swelling, headaches, or increased thirst, you may need to further reduce your sodium intake.

Note: While these high sodium foods might help, it is important to consult a doctor before adding these to your diet, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical condition.

