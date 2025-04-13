Best body lotion for summer (2025): 5 options with SPF to protect your skin

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
Summer is here, so you must be replacing sweaters with tank tops. It is time to make your skincare routine summer-friendly too. Hot and humid days can leave your skin feeling greasy, sweaty, or parched, depending on your skin type. It does not mean a body lotion is a big no. There are lightweight, non-sticky options with fast-absorbing formulas. They can hydrate your skin without clogging pores, or making you feel like a melting popsicle. Whether you have dry patches, oily skin, or just want that fresh, dewy glow, the right body lotion can be your skin’s best friend. In this list, we have rounded up the best body lotion for summer to try in 2025.
Applying the best body lotion for summer can protect your skin while keeping your skin soft and nourished. Explore these picks:
Keep your skin hydrated and protected with the Wishcare SPF50 Niacinamide Sunscreen Body Lotion. It contains ceramide, oats, carrot seed, raspberry, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to prevent photodamage.
Deeply moisturise your skin with Mamaearth Vitamin C SPF 30 Sunscreen Body Lotion. Packed with honey, vitamin C and carrot seed oil, this best body lotion for summer can keep your skin supple with antioxidant and antiseptic properties. It may even prevent premature aging and restore the skin’s natural radiance.
Nourish your skin with this best body lotion for summer. This organic body lotion from Lotus promises to offer SPF 25 PA+++ protection, keeping your skin hydrated and shielded from UV rays.
With its lightweight and milky texture, this best body lotion for summer makes a great addition to your routine. It contains almonds, honey, shea butter, wheatgerm oil and natural sunscreen filters to deeply hydrate, protect and moisturise your skin.
Enjoy the soothing effect of aloe vera with this best body lotion for summer from Biotique. Enriched with aloe vera, safflower oil and sunflower oil, this lotion can soothe sunburns, enhance the skin texture and leave pores unclogged.
Using the best body lotion for summer can keep your skin hydrated, smooth, and healthy despite the heat. It helps prevent dryness from sun exposure, soothes irritation caused by sweat, or heat rashes, and locks in moisture without feeling greasy. Lightweight lotions with cooling ingredients like aloe vera or cucumber can refresh the skin, while antioxidants protect against environmental damage. Overall, it keeps your skin glowing, nourished, and comfortable throughout the season.
While choosing the best body lotion for summer, look for lightweight, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing formulas. Go for ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or cucumber for hydration and cooling. Opt for lotions with SPF for added sun protection. Avoid heavy or oil-based lotions that can clog pores. Always match the lotion to your skin type—gel-based for oily skin and hydrating creams for dry or combination skin.
Apply the lotion on damp skin after a shower. Focus on dry areas and massage in a circular motion until fully absorbed.
Body lotion varies by skin type, concern and key ingredients. Some of the most common types of body lotions include hydrating lotions, nourishing lotions, anti-ageing lotions, sun protection lotions, and anti-bacterial or acne-fighting lotions.
It is ideal to use body lotion daily, especially after bathing. For very dry skin, using it twice a day may help retain moisture.
Body lotion is generally thicker and may clog facial pores. It is best to use face-specific products, especially for sensitive skin.
