This DIY avocado-based night cream can help you fight signs of ageing

Ingredients like ghee, honey, and avocado are natural powerhouses that can be combined into homemade night creams to deeply moisturise, improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines

Do you know that when you go to sleep, your skin starts a renewal process? That’s why it is important to feed it the right nourishing night cream to help fight signs of ageing and provide hydration. Ghee, honey, and avocado are some wonderful kitchen ingredients for your skin. Ghee hydrates deeply because of its rich texture. Honey helps fight free radicals and gives your skin a youthful glow. Avocado adds important nutrients that help restore firmness and vitality.

How does ghee help to reduce fine lines and improve skin elasticity?

Ghee is an incredibly rich source of essential vitamins, including A, D, E, and K, which provide deep conditioning and moisture to the skin, according to a study in the journal Cureus. This deep nourishment helps to improve the overall elasticity of the skin. When combined with the hydrating power of raw honey, a simple ghee and honey night cream can effectively reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, while keeping the skin plump and supple.

What makes avocado an ideal ingredient for an anti-ageing cream?

Avocados are rich in essential vitamins that deeply nourish and moisturise the skin. A study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology suggests that avocado helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, which are a primary contributor to the visible signs of ageing. When mashed until smooth, avocado forms an excellent, nutrient-dense base for a hydrating cream.

Which oil enhances the anti-ageing benefits of avocado?

Adding almond oil makes avocado the perfect anti-ageing cream. The skin easily absorbs almond oil. Research by Wiley has shown that it improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Its quick absorption makes it an ideal complement to the rich texture of mashed avocado and shea butter.

How to make a night cream with avocado?

“Preparing this rich, anti-ageing cream involves combining the melted shea butter with mashed avocado and almond oil”, Dr Chytra V Anand, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist, tells Health Shots.

Ingredients:

¼ ripe avocado

1 tablespoon of ghee

1 teaspoon of honey

Method: