Diwali quiz: Will your festive season be healthy or not? Try this out

Updated on:25 October 2024, 09:14pm IST

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most vibrant and joyful celebrations in India. It is a time filled with dazzling decorations, family gatherings, and, of course, delicious sweets! But let us be honest—sometimes we can get a little carried away. Late-night parties, indulgent feasts, and maybe a drink or two can leave us feeling less than our best. While it is all part of the fun, these habits can lead to fatigue and make it tough to get back into our daily routines once the festivities wrap up.

With Diwali just around the corner, it is a great time to reflect on how you are planning to celebrate. Are you ready for a healthy Diwali, or are you heading for a post-festival slump? Take this quick quiz to discover how your plans stack up when it comes to health.