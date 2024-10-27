Self Care

Diwali quiz: Will your festive season be healthy or not? Try this out

Updated on:25 October 2024, 09:14pm IST

As the festival of lights approaches, take this quiz to find out if you are heading towards a vibrant, healthy Diwali, or if you may need to rethink your festive plans!

healthy diwali
Are you heading towards a healthy Diwali? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most vibrant and joyful celebrations in India. It is a time filled with dazzling decorations, family gatherings, and, of course, delicious sweets! But let us be honest—sometimes we can get a little carried away. Late-night parties, indulgent feasts, and maybe a drink or two can leave us feeling less than our best. While it is all part of the fun, these habits can lead to fatigue and make it tough to get back into our daily routines once the festivities wrap up.

With Diwali just around the corner, it is a great time to reflect on how you are planning to celebrate. Are you ready for a healthy Diwali, or are you heading for a post-festival slump? Take this quick quiz to discover how your plans stack up when it comes to health.

How many sweets do you plan to consume this Diwali?

What will be your primary source of snacks during the festivities?

How often do you plan to exercise during the Diwali week?

How do you plan to manage your sugar intake?

Will you be drinking plenty of water during the festivities?

What is your approach to portion sizes this Diwali?

How much time will you spend with family and friends this Diwali?

How will you manage stress during the festive season?

How often do you plan to indulge in deep-fried foods?

Will you be able to take care of your sleep during the Diwali festivities?

