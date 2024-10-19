Mental Health

“Am I a narcissist?” Take this quiz to test!

Updated on:18 October 2024, 07:38pm IST

narcissist personality
Narcissist personality can strain relationships and impact happiness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

Self-confidence is a highly regarded quality of an individual, but an inflated sense of self-worth can lead to problematic behaviors associated with narcissistic personality disorder. People with narcissistic personality disorder often show an excessive preoccupation with their power, beauty and success. This may often look like arrogance and entitlement. It can significantly impact a person’s social interactions and relationships. Understanding narcissistic personality disorder is important for fostering healthier interactions and promoting empathy. If you are on a journey of self-discovery and trying to find out if you exhibit any signs of a narcissist, taking this quiz may help!

0 of 10

When you enter a room, do you feel like everyone should notice you?

Do you often find yourself daydreaming about being famous?

How do you handle criticism?

Do you feel like others are often jealous of you?

How do you react upon hearing about someone else’s success?

How often do you find yourself sharing your achievements?

Do you feel a strong need to control situations and people?

Do you believe that you deserve special treatment?

How do you react when others are the centre of attention?

Do you think you are superior to others?

