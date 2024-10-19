“Am I a narcissist?” Take this quiz to test!

Updated on:18 October 2024, 07:38pm IST

Self-confidence is a highly regarded quality of an individual, but an inflated sense of self-worth can lead to problematic behaviors associated with narcissistic personality disorder. People with narcissistic personality disorder often show an excessive preoccupation with their power, beauty and success. This may often look like arrogance and entitlement. It can significantly impact a person’s social interactions and relationships. Understanding narcissistic personality disorder is important for fostering healthier interactions and promoting empathy. If you are on a journey of self-discovery and trying to find out if you exhibit any signs of a narcissist, taking this quiz may help!