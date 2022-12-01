Dry cough? Try these 7 home remedies to get rid of it

A dry cough can be annoying and uncomfortable. Try these 7 home remedies for dry cough at home to get the relief you need.

The reflex action of coughing helps to protect your airways and lungs against irritants. While the occasional cough is common and harmless, a persistent cough, especially when it is dry and accompanied by other symptoms such as cold, flu, breathing difficulties, or bloody sputum, could indicate more serious complications. Therefore, it’s crucial to pay attention to it and treat the condition. So, how to get rid of dry cough? Let’s find out.

Home remedies for dry cough

The common cold and cough affect people practically all year round, but especially in the winter. This might be physically exhausting and even cause heaviness in the head and drowsiness. A cold or flu might trigger a dry cough that causes a tickling feeling in the throat. Even though most dry coughs can be treated with over-the-counter medication, there are a number of home remedies that can help promote healing and treat dry cough.

Health Shots reached out to Dr Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, to find out which home remedies can help you get rid of a dry cough.

Home remedies to treat dry cough

Here are 7 home remedies to deal with a dry cough, as suggested by the expert.

1. Honey

Honey is used for ages as a potent remedy for cough. Did you know? Honey has an insane amount of benefits. It is loaded with antioxidants, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe a sore throat. One can use honey with warm water to get rid of a dry cough. However, do not go overboard with it.

2. Garlic

Garlic contains antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties which can be effective against problems like cough and cold. Having garlic regularly can also help lower blood pressure and boost the immune system. Try to have garlic and honey paste together to manage that dry cough and you will surely feel better.

3. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which help relax membranes in the airways and decrease coughing. It can also relieve sore throat and excess phlegm. One can have ginger tea and will see good results after having it.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is a boon for those with a cough. Turmeric is commonly found in every household and is jam-packed with antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. This magical spice is also used to prepare Ayurvedic medicine to manage respiratory ailments. Try to add a little turmeric to warm milk in order to tackle the cough.

5. Salt water gargle

Salt has antibacterial and antiviral properties which can soothe the itchy throat and can clear or reduce mucus. Mix a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle at least twice a day.

6. Steam

Steam can help one to get rid of a blocked nose and relieve cough. Take a bowl of hot water and add the essential oil of your choice. Lean over the bowl and place a towel over the head, and inhale the steam for at least 10 minutes. You can also use a humidifier or take a warm shower for instant relief.

7. Basil leaves

It is loaded with antibacterial properties to stop a bad cough. Chew on some basil leaves and you will be able to manage your cough.

Keep in mind: Try to follow these foolproof tricks and take utmost care of the lungs. Do check with a doctor first before making any dietary changes in your lifestyle.