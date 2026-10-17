Can Ayurveda revolutionise the treatment of 50 million autoimmune disease patients?

How Ayurvedic practices can revolutionise autoimmune disease treatment, fostering hope and healing for millions facing these challenges.

As I entered the busy Bhavaprakasha Auditorium in Udupi, I felt excited about the sixth international conference, Kshamatvam–2026. The theme, “Translational Ayurveda in Autoimmune Disorders: Bridging Classical Knowledge with Global Healthcare,” caught my attention because it focused on combining ancient wisdom with modern medical research. I realized how important these discussions could be for the future of healthcare, especially for autoimmune disorders, which are often hard to diagnose and treat.

From the start of the ceremony, it was clear this was not just another academic event. It brought together people interested in how Ayurveda, an ancient healing system, can work with modern science. I listened as Prof. (Dr.) Manisha Upendra Kothekar, President of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), shared an important vision: to combine Ayurveda’s rich traditions with today’s scientific methods. Her words gave hope to those of us dealing with the challenges of autoimmune diseases.

Are autoimmune diseases serious?

As Dr Kothekar spoke, I remembered the alarming statistics on autoimmune disorders. In the U.S., about 50 million people live with some form of autoimmune disease. Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis make life difficult for patients and create significant challenges for healthcare systems around the world. Therefore, conferences like Kshamatvam–2026 can help us explore these issues, collaborate, and find solutions.

Other important guests included Dr Kaustubh Upadhyay from the Ministry of AYUSH and Dr Sunil Panwar from the Department of AYUSH in Karnataka. Their presence highlighted the urgency of the discussion. They helped me understand how Ayurveda, when examined scientifically, can turn ancient wisdom into effective healthcare solutions.

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In an important presidential speech, Prof. Dr Prasanna N. Rao, Director of SDM Ayurveda Institutions, described Kshamatvam–2026 as a global initiative. As he spoke, I thought about how essential it is to create international platforms for discussion. It was inspiring to have experts and researchers from different countries come together to talk. It felt like we were on the edge of a significant change in healthcare, one that could change how we manage autoimmune conditions.

The event was made special by a message from Padma Vibhushan Dr D. Veerendra Heggade. He shared his thoughts on the importance of translational research, which resonated with me. He emphasized that to truly integrate classical Ayurvedic knowledge into global healthcare systems, we must invest in research that demonstrates its effectiveness. This effort goes beyond preserving ancient texts; it aims to connect them with modern medical practice.

During the opening ceremony, we released two important publications:

‘Panchakarma Shloka Manjari’ and ‘English Translation of Sushruta Samhita Part 1.’ They blend tradition with modern ideas. Their role in preserving and promoting classical Ayurvedic knowledge is crucial, especially as we look toward future research.

In the next sessions, I was eager to hear the keynote address by Prof. Emeritus Dr Srinivas Hejamadi. He discussed autoimmune disorders and emphasized the need for more focused Ayurvedic research to address them. His discussion made me think about how often patients struggle to find answers in healthcare. It’s exciting and hopeful to consider that Ayurveda, with its holistic approach, might provide those answers.

During the conference, I spoke with experts like Dr Vishweshwaraiah Prakash and Dr Bhushan Patwardhan. They shared their scientific presentations on immunology and research methods. This helped us understand how to use Ayurvedic practices to develop modern solutions. Each session offered valuable insights and presented different viewpoints on autoimmune disorders and Ayurvedic research.

I attended sessions where young scholars presented their research. Their new ideas energized the room and encouraged teamwork and discussion. It was inspiring to see the next generation of researchers committed to applying Ayurvedic principles in modern healthcare.

Kshamatvam–2026 focused not only on academics but also on the cultural aspects of health. The lively cultural program from SDM Kalavaibhava provided a welcome break from studies. It reminded us that health and wellness involve cultural experiences, not just medical concerns.

As Dr. Arun and Dr. Shubha P.U. guided us through the program, I felt this conference marked the start of something important. The teamwork I saw that day strengthened my belief that with enough passion and dedication, we can help Ayurveda take its rightful place in global healthcare.

Kshamatvam–2026 provided an excellent opportunity to build connections and discuss the importance of Ayurveda research in treating autoimmune disorders. To fully use the benefits of this ancient healing system, we need to continue strengthening these connections. I left the auditorium not only with new knowledge but also with a strong sense of purpose. The future of integrating Ayurveda into modern healthcare looks bright, and together, we can move forward with confidence.