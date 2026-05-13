PCOS is now PMOS: New name focusses on better diagnoses and early treatment for women

PMOS (previously known as PCOS): Symptoms, available treatments, and reasons behind name change, aiming to improve awareness and care.

A hormonal condition that affects 1 in 8 women worldwide has a new name to improve care. It is now called Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) instead of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Researchers and supporters of this change believe that the old name was misleading, arguing that it oversimplified a complex hormonal disorder by focusing too much on cysts and ovaries. This misunderstanding has led to many cases of missed diagnoses and inadequate treatment, according to the Endocrine Society, a global group of doctors and scientists.

The news about PCOS being re-termed PMOS was published first in The Lancet. Dr Melanie Cree, a pediatric endocrinology expert at the University of Colorado Anschutz and one of the authors of the Lancet article, explained, “There are no cysts in the ovary, which makes things confusing.” She added that the name change, which followed 14 years of work with experts and patients, aims to improve care by providing a clearer, more accurate name.

“The reclassification of polycystic ovarian syndrome PCOS to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome PMOS) It is a landmark shift aimed at improving early diagnosis and management. So, why the name change from PCOS to PMOS? Because for many decades, the term PCOS, polycystic ovarian syndrome, was considered misleading and inaccurate. The focus is basically on ovarian cysts, leading many to believe that it is only a gynaecological or fertility issue. Still, the reality is that it is a complex multisystem disorder that involves hormonal and metabolic systems, which are endocrine and metabolic systems,” Dr Preethi Prabhakar Shetty, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells Health Shots.

What is PMOS?

This condition causes hormonal changes that can affect weight, metabolism, mental health, the reproductive system, and skin. It is linked to metabolic syndrome, which is a group of health problems that raises your chances of developing Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, according to Dr Sarah Hutto from the University of Minnesota Medical School. The exact cause of the condition is not known. Still, research suggests that genetics and obesity may play a role, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

What are the signs of PMOS?

Symptoms can vary, making it difficult for doctors to diagnose. This condition is linked to irregular menstrual cycles and extra production of androgens, a group of hormones. High levels of androgens can lead to acne and changes in hair growth, such as thinning or excessive growth. It may also result in follicles on the ovaries, but these are not abnormal cysts. For a diagnosis in teens, the patient must have both irregular periods and signs of high androgens. This includes high hormone levels in the blood or symptoms like severe acne or chest hair.

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“So, the main takeaway is that you should stop waiting for symptoms, because if there are, many women will assume that the lack of obvious symptoms means good health. But PMOS can go unnoticed for years. So, the screening should include metabolic screening, that is, blood sugars, the deficiencies, cholesterol issues, along with the gynaecological checks,” says the gynaecologist.

PMOS can cause problems with infertility

Cleveland Clinic experts say that not ovulating often is the most common cause of female infertility. This can make it hard to get pregnant. Women with this condition may also have a higher risk of pregnancy complications, like gestational diabetes or preterm birth. However, most women with this condition can still have successful pregnancies.

How to treat PMOS?

Cree says that the best way to manage symptoms is to change your lifestyle. This includes eating less processed food, exercising, and getting enough sleep. “We’re not trying to judge anyone. This is based on science,” she explained. “In women with PCOS, there is often too much insulin, which makes the ovaries produce too much testosterone. It’s this high testosterone that leads to symptoms.”

Other treatments include medicines that help the body respond better to insulin, such as Metformin, androgen-blocking medications, and hormonal birth control. Hutto emphasises that treatment should be personalised to address each person’s specific symptoms and concerns. For example, those who want to get pregnant may focus on fertility treatments. In contrast, others might prefer options like hormonal birth control. “The active management is proactive care. So, prevention should start before diagnosis, not really after the complications arise” says the expert.

How will the name change benefit?

Researchers and doctors are informing their colleagues about the name change at meetings, through medical groups, and other methods. They hope this will help raise awareness about the condition and show how they can best support patients.

“So, the features will be metabolic, reproductive, psychological and dermatological. So, the new name, PMOS, will accurately reflect that the condition involves multiple endocrine hormonal imbalances and metabolic dysfunctions. So, how will it help the women get diagnosed earlier? The shift from PCOS to PMOS will help remove the barriers to early detection in many ways. Why? Because it reduces the misconception and stigma. Many women without ovarian cysts were earlier told that they did not have the condition that would actually delay the diagnosis. The new name will focus on symptoms rather than just the ovaries’ physical appearance,” shares Dr Shetty.

“It will promote holistic care because the name now highlights metabolic and endocrine. So, caregivers and doctors are also encouraged to look beyond the reproductive system and to assess insulin resistance, weight, and cardiovascular risk earlier. This will also improve the mental health awareness because PMOS acknowledges that there is anxiety, there is depression, there are psychological stresses which are a part of the syndrome, and it is not just the side effects of weight gain and fertility issues. This will accelerate earlier intervention. Early diagnosis will result in lifestyle modifications and targeted supplementation. It will prevent complications like type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” shares the doctor.