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Can psychiatric medicines replace opioids for pain relief? Reveals this new study

A new study looks at how some psychiatric medications can be used instead of opioids for safer pain relief options for emergency patients.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 16 Jun 2026, 03:59 pm IST
Antidepressants and antipsychotics could serve as alternatives to opioids, study finds. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

A recent study in the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine suggests that some psychiatric medications could serve as alternatives to strong opioids for pain relief in emergency departments. The research, led by Akash Shanmugam, a medical student at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), examined non-opioid medications available at San Francisco General Hospital and reviewed the existing medical literature. The goal was to create a focused list of medications for specific pain conditions.

Opioids can relieve pain, but their misuse has caused the US opioid crisis since the 1990s. Prescribing them too freely without considering their addictive nature has been a big problem. It is important to reduce opioid use, but we must also ensure that pain is not undertreated. This is where alternative medications can help, as they might have long-term benefits for patients’ health.

How do people respond differently to pain medications?

The study shows that people respond differently to pain medications, often because of their genes. For example, the enzymes that help break down opioids can work at different levels in different individuals. This highlights the need for a range of pain-relief options, as the most effective medication can vary from person to person.

The study showed that common pain relievers like acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, can help with different types of pain. However, some other medications work better for specific conditions. For example, ketamine may help with chest pain, while an antidepressant called a serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) is promising for back pain. Several antipsychotic drugs also showed potential in treating headaches and abdominal pain.

Do psychotropic medications help with pain? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Psychotropic medications and pain relief

Psychotropic medications can help with pain relief and mental health issues. Gabapentin was originally approved for epilepsy but is now commonly used to treat nerve pain. The authors of the study think these medications work for pain by affecting the brain circuits involved in sensing and experiencing pain.

How do neurotransmitters influence mood and behaviour?

Neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and glutamate regulate our mood and influence how we experience pain. Gabapentin works by changing the release of these chemicals by impacting calcium channels. On the other hand, antidepressants and antipsychotics directly manage neurotransmitters. These medications help balance the nervous system by changing how neurotransmitters communicate in the brain.

Mood-enhancing drugs can help people manage pain. Chronic pain often comes with issues like poor sleep, depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Medications that improve sleep and reduce anxiety can help patients better handle their pain, both physically and mentally. However, when prescribing these medications, doctors must make sure patients understand that this does not mean their pain is not real or just in their head.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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