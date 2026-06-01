India’s NFHS-6: Rising obesity cases to reducing child malnutrition

India's NFHS-6 reveals progress in maternal health, nutrition, but alarming rises in obesity lifestyle diseases pose public health challenges.

India has released its latest National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) after five years. This survey gives an overview of the country’s progress in nutrition, family welfare, child and maternity care, and health. The latest data shows that India is improving in maternal and child health. Still, it is also facing an increase in obesity and lifestyle diseases. The survey, conducted in 2023-24 with nearly 6.8 lakh households, highlights advances in institutional births, vaccination coverage, antenatal care, child nutrition, and health insurance.

India is facing new public health challenges

Undernutrition is still a problem, and obesity and non-communicable diseases are also increasing. Key indicators from the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) show that health insurance coverage, hospital births, antenatal care, vaccination rates, and child nutrition are improving. However, the fertility rate remains steady at 2.0, and cesarean births are on the rise.

The survey took place in 2023-24 and included 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts. It was conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai.

Key findings of the NFHS-6

Health insurance coverage increased significantly

The proportion of households with health insurance or financing increased from 41% in NFHS-5 to 60.2% in NFHS-6. This is a significant improvement, showing the growth of programs like Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. More insurance coverage can help lower out-of-pocket costs and make it easier for people to access healthcare.

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2. India’s Total Fertility Rate is 2.0

India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is 2.0, which is below the replacement level of 2.1. This means India’s population growth is slowing. Families are choosing to have fewer children and are increasingly using family planning methods.

3. Indian men are either overweight or obese

The survey shows that more men are becoming overweight and obese. NFHS-6 raises concerns about health problems related to lifestyle, pointing to changes in diets, inactive habits, and growing health risks for adult men.

4. The number of overweight or obese women is increasing

Obesity is a serious problem for women in India. This issue shows that excess weight is becoming as significant a public health problem as insufficient nutrition.

5. Almost 96% of people received antenatal care

More pregnant women are getting antenatal care (ANC). The percentage increased from 92.6% to 95.9%. Early registration is also improving, with first-trimester ANC visits increasing from 70% to 76.2%. Better antenatal care helps doctors identify pregnancy complications early, leading to better outcomes for mothers and newborns.

6. Visits for maternal care reached over 65%

More women are getting the necessary check-ups during pregnancy. The percentage of women who received at least 4 antenatal visits rose from 58.5% to 65.2%. This shows that maternal healthcare is improving, and women are engaging more with health services while pregnant. Additionally, 95.9% of pregnant women received antenatal care. The proportion of mothers who had their first antenatal check-up in the first trimester also increased, from 70.0% to 76.2%.

7. More than 90% of births now happen in institutions

More than 90% of births now happen in health facilities, up from 88.6%. This increase shows that over 9 out of 10 women give birth in safe environments. This is a strong sign that childbirth is safer and that both mothers and newborns are at lower risk of dying.

8. Caesarean births have increased significantly

The proportion of births by caesarean section increased nationwide from 21.5% to 27.2%. In cities, C-section deliveries reached 40%, well above the World Health Organisation’s recommended range of 10-15%. This increase has sparked new discussions about whether C-sections are necessary and the growing use of medical interventions during childbirth.

9. Vaccination rates have improved

The number of children aged 12 to 23 months who are fully vaccinated rose from 83.8% to 87.1%. More than 96% of children received at least one vaccine. 95.6% of vaccinations were administered at public health facilities, demonstrating the effectiveness of India’s immunisation program.

10. Child stunting decreased significantly

A positive finding is the drop in stunting among children under 5 years old. The rate decreased from 35.5% to 29.3%. This suggests improvements in nutrition, maternal health, and child care. Severe wasting also fell from 7.7% to 5.2%, indicating progress in addressing acute malnutrition. The NFHS-6 report highlights that the country has made significant improvements in maternal healthcare, child vaccinations, nutrition, and financial support for medical expenses.

“India now faces a serious health challenge. There are two main problems while child stunting and severe wasting are going down, overweight and obesity among adults are increasing. This rise in weight is leading to a higher chance of diabetes, heart disease, and other long-term health issues. To address this situation, future health policies must reduce both undernutrition and the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases,” Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee, Apollo Spectra, Namaha, and Currae Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.