Is your snack really ‘healthy’? FSSAI findings expose misleading food labels

FSSAI's findings show that popular snacks often make misleading health claims, so be careful about food labels that promise certain benefits.

Many consumers choose food products based on labels that say “healthy,” “organic,” “vegan,” or “zero maida”. However, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has discovered that some popular brands make claims that may mislead shoppers about what their products really are. FSSAI has sent notices to several food businesses for violating the rules laid out in the FSS Act of 2006. These violations include the use of misleading brand names and product claims.

The FSSAI has ordered these businesses to strictly comply with labelling and display regulations after receiving complaints about their misleading claims and branding. The Healthy Master product, with the slogan “Vision to Serve Healthy,” was found by the FSSAI to have misleading branding. The authority stated that such claims can create a false impression about the product’s health benefits.

FSSAI found several claims under review

The FSSAI found that Neuherbs’ multivitamin brand True Vitamin is misleading. The existing regulations do not define or recognize the term “True Vitamin,” which may confuse consumers. Review also covered the vegan food company Plan B Plant-Based Vegan, revealing they use a name that could mislead consumers since their products do not meet FSSAI rules for vegan food labels. Additionally, Health Factory’s “Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread” and Healthy Food Factory’s “Zero Maida Pizza Base” were found to potentially mislead consumers as well. These products may contain ingredients that don’t support their claims under the rules.

‘Healthy’ brands have been flagged

Some products that claim to be “healthy” are under investigation. Troovy’s Healthy Mix Veggie Chips, Healthy Ragi Chips, and Healthy Moong Dal Chips were flagged for claiming to be “healthy” despite containing ingredients that can be misinterpreted. The brand “Healthy Choice Healthy Food of Healthy Life Poha” also likely misleads consumers with its branding and marketing. Similarly, the edible oil brands Emami Healthy & Tasty and Health Aid use names and claims that could mislead people about their health benefits.

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Lack of organic certifications for juice and water

FSSAI reviewed several brands that claimed to offer organic products. Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, Two Brothers Organic Farms, and World of Organic likely mislead consumers about their organic status because they lack the necessary certifications, endorsements, or the Jaivik Bharat logo. FSSAI also raised concerns about Storia Pomegranate Juice, suggesting it was mostly pomegranate juice even though it contained only 4% pomegranate juice concentrate. The packaged drinking water brand “Lota Water Feel the Difference” falsely claims to contain added minerals. The FSSAI noted that regulations do not allow products to highlight nutrients added solely to replace those lost during processing.

FSSAI focus on consumer health

The FSSAI reports that consumers often pick food products based on health claims, nutrition facts, vegan status, organic certification, or purity. However, misleading branding and marketing can affect their choices. They may mislead them about the true nature and quality of the products. The regulator has told food businesses to follow food safety and labelling rules. This will help protect consumers from misleading marketing and ensure honesty in the food industry.