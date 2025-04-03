8 multivitamin supplements to try for immunity and better health

Stay healthy year-round with these 8 multivitamin supplement options that can boost your immunity naturally.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Summer messes with our bodies more than we realise. The constant juggle between the scorching heat outside and freezing AC inside can result in unexpected colds, fatigue, sluggishness and weakened immunity. This is why your body needs extra support to stay strong. Besides proper hydration and diet, taking multivitamin supplements can help. Packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants, it helps fight infections, restore energy and keep you feeling your best. They fill in the nutritional gaps, helping you strengthen your immunity to stay energised and active. So, don’t let summer slow you down! Give your immunity the daily defense it needs with these multivitamin supplement options now. {{{htmlData}}}

Multivitamin supplement: 8 options for you

A good multivitamin supplement can keep you illness-free and energised. But, make sure to consult your healthcare provider before including any supplement in your diet.

1. Myupchar Sprowt Multivitamin (60+ Ingredients) Capsule

Myupchar Sprowt Multivitamin is a comprehensive multivitamin supplement packed with 60+ essential nutrients to fill nutritional gaps, boost energy, and support immunity. Ideal for those with active lifestyles, it helps in post-workout recovery, strengthens joints, and enhances stamina.

Reasons to buy:

Great for energy and recovery

Plant-based

GMP-certified

Vegan

Reason to avoid:

May take time to show noticeable effects.

Customer reaction: Many users find this multivitamin dietary supplement beneficial for daily energy and immunity.

2. Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Men (45 Ingredients)

A potent multivitamin supplement featuring 45 essential nutrients, including ginseng, grape seed extract, and probiotics, it supports digestion, energy, and immunity while promoting skin, hair, bone, and joint health. These multivitamin tablets are easy to swallow, making them a hassle-free addition to daily routines.

Reasons to buy:

Rich blend of vitamins and probiotics for digestion

Good for overall health.

100% RDA of most vitamins and minerals

Reason to avoid:

Some users may find the tablets large.

Customer reaction: This product is well-received for its energy-boosting and digestion-supporting properties. They claim to offer good value for money.

3. HealthKart Multivitamin with Ginseng & Biotin

HealthKart Multivitamin is a well-balanced formula containing essential vitamins, minerals, and biotin for skin, hair, and nail health. This multivitamin supplement also contains ginseng and taurine to enhance energy levels and support overall wellness and immunity.

Reasons to buy:

Good for hair, skin, and nail health

Improves focus and energy.

Reason to avoid:

May not suit those with biotin sensitivity.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the energy boost and improved skin health, with no major side effects.

Also Read: Carbamide Forte vs. Himalayan Organics: Which vitamin B12 supplement is best for your health?

4. MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin (51 Ingredients)

MuscleBlaze claims to offer a high-performance multivitamin designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With 51 key ingredients, including amino acids and probiotics, it enhances stamina, recovery, and immunity while improving gut health.

Reasons to buy:

Excellent for active individuals

Boosts energy and recovery

Reason to avoid:

May not be suitable for those with sensitive digestion.

Customer reaction: Users find it is generally effective for daily nutrition. However, some report minor digestive issues.

5. Carbamide Forte Plant-Based Multivitamin (81 Ingredients)

Are you looking for a natural multivitamin supplement made from plant-based whole foods? Try this one from Carbamide Forte, which features 81 ingredients and 12 health blends to support heart health, immunity, and digestion while filling nutritional gaps.

Reasons to buy:

Chemical-free

Supports gut health.

Reason to avoid:

Some users dislike the tablet’s smell.

Customer reaction: Customers praise its plant-based formula and gut health benefits. However, opinions on taste vary.

6. Neuherbs Daily Vitamin Supplement Combo

If you are looking for a dual-supplement combo featuring a multivitamin and deep-sea fish oil, this one from Neuherbs might be your answer. Packed with Omega-3 benefits along with essential vitamins and minerals, this multivitamin supplement is ideal for heart, skin, brain, and immune health.

Reasons to buy:

Combines Omega-3 with vitamins

Supports multiple health areas

Reason to avoid:

Not suitable for vegans due to the fish oil content.

Customer reaction: Users appreciate this multivitamin supplement for its heart and immunity benefits, with good digestibility.

Also Read: 5 multivitamins for women to increase immunity and energy

7. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin Supplement

Swisse Women’s Multivitamin Supplement is an Australian-imported multivitamin from a reputed brand. It contains 36 essential nutrients for energy, stamina, and overall well-being. Includes ginseng and herbal extracts for added vitality.

Reasons to buy:

High-quality ingredients

Boosts overall energy

Reason to avoid:

Some find the tablet’s smell and acidity off-putting.

Customer reaction: Customers praised this supplement for its effectiveness. However, a few mentioned minor digestive discomfort.

8. Supply6 360 Ultimate Health Powder

Supply6 360 Ultimate Health Powder is a comprehensive daily health powder. It features 63+ vitamins, minerals, and superfoods to support gut health, energy levels, and immunity with a mix of probiotics and adaptogens.

Reasons to buy:

All-in-one nutritional support

Includes probiotics.

Reason to avoid:

Some experience bloating after consumption.

Customer reaction: Most users find it beneficial for overall wellness, though opinions on taste vary.

Also Read: How to choose a vitamin supplement to meet your health goals

What are the benefits of taking multivitamin supplements?

1. Fills nutritional gaps: Taking multivitamin supplements may help compensate for deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals missing from daily diets.

2. Boosts energy levels: They may provide key nutrients that support metabolism and reduce fatigue.

3. Strengthens immunity: Regular consumption of multivitamin supplements may enhance immune function with vitamins like C, D, and zinc.

4. Supports overall health: It may also contribute to better skin, hair, digestion, and bone strength. According to a study published in Nutrients, multivitamin supplements may reduce the risk of some forms of cancer and potentially cardiovascular disease.

5. Improves mental clarity: These products also include brain-supporting ingredients like B vitamins and omega-3s for better focus.

How to pick the right multivitamin supplement?

When choosing a multivitamin, consider your age, gender, and specific health needs. Look for essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, D, E, B-complex, and minerals like zinc and magnesium. Opt for third-party tested, high-quality brands with minimal additives. If you have dietary restrictions, choose plant-based or allergen-free options. Make sure to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs Who should take multivitamins? Anyone with nutrient deficiencies, a busy lifestyle, or a restricted diet may benefit from multivitamins to support overall health, energy, and immunity. When is the best time to take multivitamins? Take multivitamins with meals to enhance absorption and reduce stomach discomfort, preferably in the morning or as directed by a healthcare professional. Can multivitamins replace a healthy diet? No, multivitamins supplement but don’t replace a balanced diet. Whole foods provide essential nutrients and fiber that pills alone cannot offer. Are there any side effects of taking multivitamins? Some may experience mild digestive issues or allergic reactions. Excess intake of certain vitamins can be harmful, so follow the recommended dosage.