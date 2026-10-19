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Beyond awareness: Is India’s mental healthcare infrastructure ready for rising demand?

India's mental healthcare system is facing a growing need for services and easier access to mental health care.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 19 Oct 2026, 04:02 pm IST
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Mental health is one of healthcare’s fastest-growing concerns, underscoring the urgent need for effective, sustained action. Conditions such as anxiety and stress disorders, insomnia, substance use disorders, and depression require focused attention and systemic solutions that address their underlying causes. Although public awareness and acceptance of these issues are gradually increasing, healthcare institutions must strengthen their preparedness to meet the growing need for accessible, timely, and comprehensive mental healthcare.

The scale of the problem

The National Mental Health Survey (2015-16), conducted by NIMHANS, found that about 10.6% of Indian adults, roughly 11 in 100, were living with a diagnosable mental disorder. Lifetime prevalence stood at 13.7%. “The burden was not evenly spread. Suicide is the starkest indicator. The WHO notes that half of all mental health conditions begin by age 14, so the pressure falls heavily on the younger population,” Dr Vivek Desai, Founding and Managing Director, HOSMAC, Asia’s leading Hospital Planning, Design and Management Consultancy Globally, tells Health Shots. The government’s Economic Survey 2024-25 made the same point, linking India’s demographic dividend to the mental well-being of its youth.

Gaps in infrastructure

On paper, India has built a layered system. The National Mental Health Program has run since 1982. The country has 47 government mental hospitals, including three central institutes: NIMHANS in Bengaluru, LGBRIMH in Tezpur and CIP in Ranchi. Mental health services are also part of primary care at the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and Tele MANAS offers a 24×7 helpline in every state and Union Territory.

The Union Budget 2026-27 announced measures to expand specialized mental healthcare infrastructure, including a second NIMHANS in North India and upgrades to mental health institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur. However, private healthcare providers may remain cautious about entering this space, as mental health facilities require specialized planning, safety features such as secure windows and appropriate fixtures, and calming, patient-friendly interiors designed to reduce anxiety.

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The drawbacks show up when you look at what each tier actually contains:

  • NIMHANS is a world-class institution with a 1,000-bed hospital and serves over half a million patients every year. It also shows how much care is concentrated in a few tertiary centers, with patients traveling from across India and even neighboring countries. Thin district capacity. The District Mental Health Program’s inpatient provision is a 10-bed facility at the district hospital. For districts with populations in the millions, that is a modest footprint.
  • According to the Directorate General of Health Services, a Primary Health Center is staffed with two community health workers. A Community Health Center gets one medical officer and one clinical psychologist or psychiatric social worker. This tier is meant to deliver care close to home, and it is staffed for screening, referral, and follow-up rather than treatment. Approved is not the same as functioning. Official figures describe districts “approved” under the program. Coverage on paper does not guarantee a full team, a steady supply of medicine, or functioning outreach clinics.
  • Digital reach is still modest. By late October 2025, Tele MANAS handled about 2.84 million calls, a real achievement. But its video consultation feature, launched nationwide in June 2025, had handled only 1,242 calls by that date. Only psychiatrists can issue e-prescriptions, so the specialist bottleneck remains. Dated data. The national prevalence figures come from a survey about a decade old. Planning for current needs relies on pre-pandemic estimates.

Staffing: The central bottleneck

Clinical psychologists, psychiatric social workers, and psychiatric nurses are scarce, and specialists cluster in cities.

The government has responded with a long-running effort:

  • Centers of Excellence. The government has funded 25 institutes to strengthen training in psychiatry, clinical psychology, psychiatric social work, and psychiatric nursing.
  • Postgraduate upgrades. The government has upgraded postgraduate departments at 19 institutions, bringing the total to 47.

Digital training and specialist training

These investments matter, but training a specialist takes years, and the official record shows that grants were largely sanctioned between 2007 and 2018. Specialist output alone is unlikely to close the gap in the near term, which is why task-sharing is so important. That approach works only if the frontline is trained, supported, and supplied, and if its workload doesn’t crowd out mental health in favor of other priorities.

The way forward

  • Make primary care the real front door. Integration at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs should mean more than just listing mental health as a service. It needs trained staff, a reliable supply of essential medicines, simple screening tools, and clear referral pathways to the district level.
  • Turn calls into care. Tele MANAS gives India a national entry point. Its value will depend on how well it links callers to follow-up, video consultations, prescriptions, and in-person services, which is the “assured linkages” the program itself promises.
  • Grow and distribute the specialist workforce. More postgraduate seats, incentives for service outside metros, and retention support for faculty and clinicians would help address the maldistribution.
  • With onset so often in adolescence, school-based screening, college counseling, and workplace programs, all part of the National Suicide Prevention Strategy’s targets, deserve sustained funding. That strategy aims to cut suicide mortality by 10% by 2030.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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