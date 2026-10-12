Search HealthShots…
Emotional Health

Body image isn’t just a women’s issue: Emotional impact of gynecomastia on young men

Gynecomastia in young men affects body image and confidence. Open discussions help address this common issue and encourage treatment.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 12 Oct 2026, 12:10 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Anmol Chugh
Skin & Hair
What are the psychological impacts of gynecomastia on men?

Body image conversations almost always default to women, and fair enough; there’s history there. Many of my most challenging consultations happen at the same time, when the patient is a teenage boy or young man who has not even told his parents that he has hidden his chest for years.

Can my gynecomastia go away?

Gynecomastia, or enlarged male breasts, is far more prevalent than most people know: it commonly occurs during puberty as a result of hormonal changes, and often disappears after a year or so.

  • Not that that provides much comfort to a fifteen-year-old trying to work out at the gym. For many boys, it doesn’t go away, and the emotional cost builds quietly. At the same time, everyone around them assumes it’s just baby fat.
  • What I hear in my clinic follows a pattern. Boys who stop taking off their shirts at the pool, refuse to swim, and sleep over elsewhere, wearing layers in the middle of summer to hide their chests. Some develop anxiety about any group activity that would require them to disrobe.
  • A few tell me, almost as an afterthought, that they’ve been teased or given cruel nicknames at school. In my experience, none of them ever went to a doctor about it first. Most stayed quiet for years, sometimes with a bit of shame mixed in, before even mentioning it to a parent.

Here’s what troubles me most

Boys do not have the same cultural permission given to girls to talk about how their bodies make them feel. There’s no shared vocabulary or obvious way to discuss it, so it festers and gnaws at their confidence during the very formative years of developing their sense of self.

What triggers a psychotic episode?

Medically, this is often a straightforward problem to treat, sometimes through lifestyle changes, sometimes with a minor procedure, once the cause is identified. The much harder part is getting a young man to say the words out loud in the first place.

You may also like
Independence Day 2024 | Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd shares her lessons from India Watch Video
Self-care isn’t self-indulgence! Everything about burnout and what real recovery looks like Read Article

What are the worst things a parent can say to a child?

So if you are a parent and you are noticing these things in your son, don’t ignore it. Just ask him. Carefully and not in the worst possible way. And to the young guys out there reading this, if you relate to this at all, trust me, it’s pretty common and very treatable, so don’t be embarrassed; go see a doctor about it. Body image cuts both ways. It’s time we started talking about it that way.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Mind, Emotional Health, Happiness Hacks, Mental Health

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

Related Stories

View all

Why small everyday gestures matter more than saying ‘I Love You’ in long-term relationships

Emotional Health

5 surprising benefits of almond butter to boost your health

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

World Stroke Day: 6 yoga poses to reduce the risk of stroke

5 diabetes-friendly rice options that have lower GI than white rice

7 high-sugar foods you should avoid with diabetes

High cholesterol: 7 mistakes people make after diagnosis

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES