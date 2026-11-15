How Chhath Puja teaches us gratitude as a wellness practice, enhancing mental balance and deepening our connection with nature.

Gratitude is not just appreciation. It’s a way of acknowledging the forces and energies that sustain us. One of its most beautiful cultural expressions is Chhath Puja, a festival devoted to the Sun, the universal source of light, warmth and life. In Indian culture, the Sun is worshipped as Surya Dev, a symbol of vitality, consciousness, and strength. Every plant, animal and human relies, directly or indirectly, on solar energy to survive. Chhath Puja celebrates the basic relationship between humans and nature by offering to the rising and setting Sun and thanking him for the energy that allows us to exist.

How gratitude affects wellbeing?

The practice of expressing gratitude has many benefits for a person’s emotional well-being. By recognising what one has received, one’s attention shifts from constant anticipation to appreciation of what already is. Research shows that people who regularly express gratitude regulate their emotions better and have greater life satisfaction. They also tend to have less perceived stress. According to Himalayan yogic wisdom, gratitude is not just a mental practice to be cultivated, but an alignment of the spirit with universal energies manifested in the natural world. These universal energies create humility, awareness, and a deeper connection with nature.

Siddhohum kriya: Five steps to a practice of gratitude

The Science of Siddhaa presents Siddhohum Kriya, a simple Himalayan practice based on the Siddhas’ practices, as given by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. This five-step sequence weaves together mudras, mindful movement, intention, and gratitude, and, when practised daily, can become a meaningful way to cultivate awareness and connect with universal energy.

Pranam – Salutations to the energy

Bow down in respect to the universal energy that sustains us.

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2. Seeking – Communion with the universe

Reach your arms overhead, shoulder-width apart, with palms facing up toward the sky. Look upward and recognise what you want from the universe, intending it while staying open to possibilities.

3. Prapti – attainment

Prapti Mudra is performed by cupping your open palms upward into a relaxed, bowl-like shape and then resting your hands on your knees or thighs. This step is about being open to receive all the energies and opportunities that life has to offer.

4. Gratitude – offering respect

Place your hands over your heart and close your eyes. Offer your thanks and respect for all the blessings, experiences and the energies that are supporting you in your life. Feel the appreciation.

5. Samasthiti – Returning to stillness

Return to Samasthiti. Stand upright, breathe naturally and observe the awareness within you.

For Chhath Puja, we can offer water to the Sun, practice Surya Namaskar, chant Om Suryaya Namaha, Hey Surya Dev, Prasann Ho, and offer food to people in need. These practices can help us realise that we are interconnected with everything around us and the natural energies that support us. Through Siddhohum Kriya and the spirit of Chhath Puja, we can deepen our relationship with nature, harmonise our emotional lives and attune ourselves to the universal energy that sustains all.