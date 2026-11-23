How yoga and meditation enhance mental and neurological wellness, supporting emotional stability and relaxation alongside medical care.

The human brain is an amazing centre of intelligence. But when we consider neurological wellness, we need to look beyond the brain. Our thoughts, feelings, breath, and how we live our lives constantly interact with the nervous system. Ancient Himalayan yogic traditions have long understood the connection between mind, body and consciousness. Modern neuroscience is beginning to study the many ways that meditation, mindful movement and stress management can support psychological and neurological well-being. We also need to understand that while medical treatment is fundamental, appropriate yogic practices may complement clinical care by supporting emotional stability, relaxation, and quality of life for people with epilepsy.

Understanding the mind–brain relationship

The mind and the brain affect each other in numerous ways. Prolonged stress can lead to lack of sleep, poor concentration and increased emotional instability. On the other hand, the relaxation response can be established through regular practice of relaxation techniques. Yoga promotes awareness of the mind-brain relationship through many traditional meditation practices.

Four yogic practices

Surya prakash dhyan (meditation on solar radiance)

Sunlight is symbolic of clarity, energy and positivity. As we visualise natural light with gentle awareness, our mind can shift from restlessness to steadiness. Those with sensitive nervous systems can visualise light rather than gaze at it.

2. Sthiti dhyan (meditation for inner stability)

Sthiti Dhyan helps build inner stability so we can remain composed amid change. It helps develop patience and respond to stress consciously rather than react. In this meditation, we do not try to stop our thoughts; we remain steady amid change.

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3. Siddha walk (the eight or infinity walk)

The Eight or Infinity Walk is a traditional Himalayan practice brought into contemporary wellness by Himalayan Siddha Akshar. It is a walk in the form of a figure eight, south to north and back, done with awareness of the changing directions. This practice builds up balance, coordination and focus. Its neurological effects are yet to be studied.

4. Bhramari Pranayama

Sit with the back and head straight, using both hands:

Thumbs close the outer ears.

The right side is the Surya Nadi centre and the left is the Chandra Nadi centre.

Middle fingers press the inner corners of the eyes slightly firmer than the ring fingers. Do not press the eyeballs.

Rest the ring fingers alongside as gentle support.

Index fingers press near the third eye, where the eyebrows begin.

Beginners should start with 5 minutes a day and increase the time as they become comfortable with the practice. Traditional benefits of Bhramari Pranayama are said to include a calmer mind, relief from stress and anxiety, improved voice quality, relief from throat problems, balanced blood pressure, and better concentration. These are traditional claims and have not been medically proven.

Epilepsy awareness and responsible wellness

Yoga can help to maintain daily wellness; however, it does not replace the need for neurological treatment. Practices can be tailored to the individual, taking into account issues such as flashing lights, breathing difficulties, and dizziness. Yoga can promote stability and awareness, but it is not a replacement for medical care. A steady mind, an attentive body, and medical care can help to maintain wellness.