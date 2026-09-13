Are you ignoring your mental health? What’s behind ‘just fine’ and the need for routine checkups

Routine mental health checkups are essential for overall well-being, address issues before they become crises, and promote preventive care.

At a routine physical, my friend’s doctor asked her about her family history, sleep quality, and physical activity before she had reported any symptoms or issues. Nobody thought that was strange. We’ve built an entire infrastructure around catching physical illness early: blood pressure checks, mammograms, cholesterol panels, and the annual visit where nothing is bothering you but you go anyway. We accept that a healthcare system that waits until a heart attack to address heart health has failed. But when it comes to mental healthcare, there is no such system. Ask people when they get professional support and, for most, the answer is never, until they have to.

We show up only when it’s already a crisis

Mental healthcare waits for a diagnosis. Care is put off until someone can’t get out of bed, hold down a job, or stop the intrusive thoughts that keep them awake at 3 a.m. Unfortunately, by the time that threshold is crossed, that person may have been suffering quietly for months or years, functioning just well enough that nobody, including themselves, recognised a problem. We built a system that responds to fires. What we need is one that checks the wiring.

The mind and body were never separate

Part of why the divide between mental and physical health persists is a story we tell ourselves: Mental and physical health are two separate departments, handled by different specialists and covered under different parts of an insurance policy. In reality, chronic stress doesn’t stay in the mind. It shows up as elevated blood pressure, disrupted sleep, a weakened immune system, slower healing, and a gut that stops working properly. Many patients who land in the cardiologist’s office with recurrent chest pain turn out to have anxiety rather than cardiac issues. In these cases, mental well-being support is preventive healthcare for physical health. We shouldn’t have to wait for a heart attack scare to address the root issue.

Not being sick isn’t the same as being well

The current mental health model leaves most people behind because it’s built to catch illness, not to notice the absence of thriving. A person who doesn’t meet the criteria for depression or anxiety but is running on empty, snapping at their kids, dreading Mondays, and quietly disengaging from their life passes unnoticed because they were never taught to watch out for these signs, and there’s no routine screening. We’ve mistaken the absence of pathology for the presence of wellbeing, and they are not the same thing. A model built solely around intervention ignores the much larger number of people who are struggling without being unwell. Prevention is the only approach that truly sees them.

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The financial math works too

There’s an economic case for prevention-based care as well as a human one. By supporting people before difficulties escalate into crises, we avoid overburdening already overstretched psychiatric resources. Prevention reduces pressure where demand for care is greatest, and it does so at a lower cost than crisis care while reaching far more people than a specialist-only model ever could. We’ve already seen the return on investing in early support through workplace wellbeing programs. Organisations report higher productivity, fewer sick days, and lower long-term healthcare costs. The same principle applies in any city or country.

Routine check-ins would diminish the stigma of mental healthcare

There’s another benefit, one that doesn’t show up on a balance sheet. When mental healthcare is treated as necessary only at the point of crisis, seeking help carries an unspoken message: Something is seriously wrong with you. Make routine mental wellbeing check-ins part of ordinary life, the way we have with dental checkups and eye exams, and the whole framing shifts. (Nobody feels ashamed of a dental cleaning.) Preventive care, practised widely and routinely enough, could do the same for the mind. We would make reaching out for support, long before anything is alarming to report, a sensible, unremarkable thing to do.

What could a preventive approach look like?

Elements of a preventive mental healthcare model already exist. They just haven’t been integrated into standard practice.

Routine screening: Give well-being checks at the same visits where we screen for blood pressure and everything else. Prescribing the basics: Recommend sleep, movement, nutrition, and practices that support nervous system regulation not as afterthoughts to medication but as first-line interventions, given the same weight as any other treatment plan. Teaching coping skills early: Weave self-regulation and stress-management skills into schools and community programs so people learn to regulate their nervous systems the way they learn to brush their teeth. Treating the social factors as health factors: Loneliness and workplace stress aren’t personal failings to be managed privately. They’re social conditions with measurable health effects, and addressing them is as essential as ensuring clean water or safe housing. Watching the high-risk transitions: Major events like job loss, new parenthood, bereavement, and retirement are moments when people are statistically more vulnerable. We should provide proactive support at these junctures rather than waiting for a crisis to develop. Using the tools we already have: Healthcare technology like online screenings, wellbeing apps, and telehealth can put a check-in within reach of someone who would never walk into a psychiatrist’s office, simply because the first step is small enough to take.

We didn’t wait for heart disease to become critical before making blood pressure checks routine. Mental health deserves the same collective response, not after the numbers reach a breaking point, but now, while there’s still room to act rather than react.