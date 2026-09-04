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The spiritual side of self-care: What does Krishna teach us about caring for the mind?

How Krishna's teachings inspire spiritual self-care practices that promote inner peace, mindfulness, and a harmonious life.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 4 Sep 2026, 09:00 am IST
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How to control your mind by Lord Krishna?

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Self-care really starts with caring for your mind. When the mind is at peace, all peace is found in it, and all harmony, all patience, and all grace. Lord Krishna is the eternal teacher, and his teachings offer profound insight into how the mind can be cultivated through meaningful action, the refinement of inner balance, and faith in the divine life plan.

One of the most profound teachings that come from the Bhagavad Gita is:

कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।
मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥

This teaching beautifully expresses the importance of giving sincere attention to one’s actions. Each person is given the chance to take meaningful action, to do their duties sincerely, and to dedicate every effort with awareness.

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What does Lord Krishna say about the mind?

The teaching also has a lovely certainty: If a person does good Karma with sincerity and purity of intention, what comes, comes, and what does not come, does not come. Thus, the mind can focus on the quality of the action, and life itself can unfold as it goes.

  1. Self-care is an inner practice for Krishna, a form of wisdom

The first step in caring for the mind is to choose thoughts that promote peace, establish a disciplined daily schedule, and attend to each responsibility fully. Actions become purposeful, and the mind becomes steadier.

2. Simple ways to integrate this teaching into everyday life are through mindful action

Any activity can be a moment of awareness, whether cooking a meal, doing professional work, caring for family, practicing yoga, or sitting quietly to reflect. When the mind is in the moment, the moment becomes richer.

Remember, self-care is also important. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

3. Self-care also includes creating moments of stillness

The mind can return to its natural rhythm with a few quiet moments of conscious breathing, prayer, or gentle thinking. Positive thoughts lead to positive deeds, positive deeds foster beautiful experiences, and these experiences will eventually develop into a harmonious lifestyle.

4. Self-care also means finding some time to rest

By sitting in quietness, breathing consciously, praying, or reflecting gently, the mind can reconnect to its natural rhythm for a few minutes.

5. Krishna is also a symbol of knowledge

Wisdom that illuminates human life and helps it reach its highest expression. Through his teachings, he encourages people to recognize that each action done with sincerity, awareness, and devotion to a meaningful purpose can be an offering.

6. The spiritual aspect of self-care

Then, is the process of feeding the mind with purpose, discipline, awareness, trust, and positive action. When a person takes care of their actions and expresses them well, they form a peaceful inner environment.

The essence of Krishna’s message can be beautifully understood as: Take care of the action; allow the result to unfold. The mind settles, the heart becomes content, and life flows in harmony when the action is authentic.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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