How to choose a vitamin supplement to meet your health goals

There are many vitamin supplements available in the market. Read on to learn how to choose vitamin supplements specifically for your needs.

Vitamin supplements help to fill up vitamin gaps in our bodies. However, choosing the right vitamin supplements to suit your needs can be tricky with so many different kinds available in the market. From multivitamins to vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B complex…the list can go on. Wondering how to choose vitamin supplements to suit your needs? While consulting a doctor on the need to take this is the most important point, other factors in choosing the right supplement include assessing the dosage and formulations, as well as opting for the best brand and high-quality supplements. Read on to learn how to choose vitamin supplements and what to keep in mind.

What are vitamin supplements?

Vitamin supplements are products that contain different types of supplements like vitamins A, D, C, E, F, K, B12, etc. “Vitamins are essential nutrients that are required by the body to function properly. These products are available in various formats like capsules, powders, gummies, gels, etc. and can be taken in by the people according to their preference,” explains nutritionist Archana S.

According to the US National Institutes of Health, people in the US largely consume multivitamin/mineral (MVM) and multivitamin (MV) dietary supplements. It states that roughly one-third of all adults in the United States take supplements.

When do we need vitamin supplements?

Before understanding how to choose vitamin supplements, it is important to understand when you need them. “One should not simply start using these supplements on their own, without consulting a medical expert,” says Archana. There are many conditions when people have to take vitamin supplements in addition to a normal diet. Here is when you need to take them:

Someone who follows a restrictive diet may need supplements to maintain proper levels of certain nutrients like vitamin B12 or iron.

People may also require various vitamin supplements if they are suffering from health problems, have malabsorption issues or need additional nutrients, like a pregnant or lactating woman.

Elderly people may not be able to utilize a particular vitamin and would thus need additional supplements.

Types of vitamin supplements

To get an understanding of how to choose vitamin supplements, it is also important to learn about the various kinds of supplements available in the market.

1. Multivitamins

These dietary supplements consist of a combination of vitamins and minerals. Such supplements are designed to provide the totality of nutrients that a person requires. They are taken as a means to promote health and assist people in fulfilling their dietary goals. However, it is important to note that eating multivitamins for a long life might not be effective.

2. Vitamin D supplements

Maintaining healthy bones, strong immunity, and overall general health of an individual, is only possible with vitamin D. A study, published by the National Institutes of Health, suggests that vitamin D is synthesized by the human body through the action of sunlight. However, there is a high chance that one will not be able to receive as much vitamin D as needed from sunlight and food, particularly in parts of the world where sunlight is scarce. For those at higher latitudes where sunlight exposure is reduced, supplementation can be of help in sustaining optimal Vitamin D levels.

3. Vitamin B complex

This group of vitamins includes several B vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and folic acid. They are vital in energy metabolism, red blood cell production, and brain health. People who are fatigued, stressed or ill, are often advised to take B complex supplements to enhance energy levels and cognitive girth. A study, published in the Permanente Journal, suggests that vitamin B needs to be replaced daily as the body does not store this.

4. Vitamin C supplements

Associated with immune response and wound healing, vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects the body from free radicals and promotes healthy skin. Vitamin C supplements are commonly taken to prevent or alleviate flu and cold symptoms or boost one’s immunity, especially in cases where one consumes fewer fruits and vegetables. Besides supplements, you can make your vitamin C shots at home.

5. Vitamin E supplements

There are many benefits of vitamin E. It is an antioxidant that protects tissues from destruction caused by foreign bodies and promotes healthy skin. It is usually recommended to people wanting assistance with their cardiovascular health and can also be advisable for people who have restricted dietary intake of vitamin E, such as those on strict diets.

What to keep in mind while choosing vitamin supplements?

When it comes to the right way to choose vitamin supplements to reach your health goals, here is what you should keep in mind:

1. Dietary needs

When taking supplements, it is vital to consider one’s dietary habits and nutritional requirements. For instance, a vegetarian or a vegan might require certain micronutrients like B12 or iron, which are generally not abundant. One’s knowledge of their dietary gaps is useful in the selection of appropriate supplements to fill them in.

2. Brand and quality

Vitamin supplements may vary in quality from one brand to another. People need to select a product that has undergone third-party testing for purity and potency, especially by an authoritative organization. This protects a person from consuming existing supplements that do not contain the right ingredients as advertised or the presence of illegal substances.

3. Dosage and formulation

One must also observe the dosage and formulation of the said supplements. Since some vitamins in higher doses could be harmful, it is important that one opts for brands with the right amounts as per the clinical recommendations. Further, the form of the supplement (for instance capsule, tablet or gummy) can influence the rate of absorption as well.

4. Health conditions and medications

One must also be aware of any existing health issues or medications used, that may not suit the body if consumed with the vitamins. Some of the dietary supplements might react negatively with certain medications or health problems. The assistance of a medical practitioner can come help in determining if there are any risks involved.

Which vitamin supplements should you stay away from?

Vitamin supplements are beneficial, but people should practice caution, especially from the ones that can cause health issues. “Vitamin A, if overconsumed, causes dizziness and damages the liver. Taking vitamin E in excess poses a high risk of bleeding. Furthermore, some of the herbal supplements that are not regulated might contain dangerous agents,” warns Archana. Therefore, a doctor must be consulted before taking any supplements or vitamins, specifically at high doses or in case a certain health issue is present.

What is the right way to have vitamin supplements?

In the case of vitamin supplements, here is the right way to consume them:

Stick to the dosage indicated on the label or as prescribed by a physician.

Take them with food to improve absorption and decrease the chances of causing an upset stomach.

Do not use the supplements as a replacement for a proper diet which can again lead to problems with the overall well-being of the person.

By consulting a physician, one can overcome the need for such supplements after a period and even change their amounts or dosages if there is a need.

How many vitamin supplements can you take together?

The maximum possible number of vitamin supplements that one can ingest at one time is determined by the various health factors and the kinds of vitamins taken. In general, a large number of vitamins can be taken safely together; however, some combinations should be avoided. “For example, taking vitamin A along with vitamin E in high amounts can cause an overdose. Also, calcium together with magnesium may reduce the absorption of some other minerals when taken at the same time. A doctor’s advice should be sought to identify the combinations of vitamins that would be safe to take,” says Archana.

Where can you buy vitamin supplements from?

FAQs

Are vitamin supplements necessary?

No, you can get all the necessary nutrients from your daily diet. Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables can ensure that you get everything you need.

Who should not take supplements?

Vitamin supplements can react to your medications. Therefore, if you have any underlying medical condition, it is important to consult your doctor.