10 lavender essential oils to revive your summer-stressed hair

Say goodbye to hair fall with these 10 lavender essential oils. Explore these picks and enhance your hair care routine in summer.

Summer—the season of breezy outfits, beach getaways, and endless outdoor fun. But let’s be honest—while summer is all about adventure, it can take a toll on your hair. The scorching sun, humidity, and heat styling can leave your hair feeling dry, frizzy, and lifeless. That is where lavender essential oil comes in, a natural powerhouse that nourishes, soothes and transforms your hair health. Packed with antioxidants and hydrating properties, this aromatic oil helps combat dryness, reduce frizz, and promote a healthy scalp. It can restore moisture, enhance shine and help you enjoy a relaxing self-care ritual, making it your go-to summer hair saviour! {{{htmlData}}}

10 lavender essential oils

A nourishing lavender essential oil can hydrate and nourish your hair. Check out these options to keep your strands smooth.

1. Pure Lavender Essential Oil – 15 ml (My Upchar Ayurveda)

Are you looking for lavender essential oils? This 100% pure organic lavender oil may be a good choice as it can enhance hair and skin health. Extracted through steam distillation, this oil may reduce stress, and promote peaceful sleep.

Specifications:

Benefits: Improves hair growth

Improves hair growth Quantity: 15 ml

Reasons to buy:

Promotes hair growth and prevents scalp problems

Moisturises and soothes skin, reducing acne

Offers a calming fragrance for relaxation and sleep

Reasons to avoid:

Limited customer reviews on effectiveness for hair and skin

No certifications mentioned

Customer reaction: Customers love this lavender oil for its divine fragrance. Many find it helpful for relaxation after a stressful day.

2. Exotic Aromas Lavender Essential Oil

Get strong hair with the Exotic Aromas Lavender Essential Oil. This therapeutic-grade lavender oil is ideal for diffusers, humidifiers, and topical applications. Besides hair and skin health, you can use this for relaxation and stress relief.

Specifications:

Scent: Lavender

Lavender Feature: Aromatherapy

Reasons to buy:

High potency and strong fragrance

Multipurpose use—diffuser, skin, and hair care

Affordable for a pack of two

Unique, exotic scent blends

Reasons to avoid:

Some essential oils may not suit all skin types

No information on organic certification

Customer reaction: Aromatherapy enthusiasts love the intense, long-lasting scent. Many appreciate the affordability and high quality.

3. Soulflower Lavender Essential Oil

Soulflower Lavender Essential Oil promises to support healthy hair growth. It is an organic and undiluted lavender oil with therapeutic benefits, including scalp nourishment, hair fall control, skin moisturisation, and relaxation.

Specifications:

Special feature: Undiluted

Undiluted Benefits: Nourishes hair

Reasons to buy:

Certified organic and 100% pure

Effective for hair growth and scalp health

Helps with acne-prone skin

Calms the nervous system for better sleep

Reasons to avoid:

Some users found the scent mild compared to other brands

Higher price compared to non-organic options

Customer reaction: Customers love the effectiveness of this lavender oil for hair in reducing hair fall and promoting baby hair growth.

4. Naturalis Lavender Essential Oil

If you are looking for lavender essential oil, try this one from Naturalise. This pure, undiluted lavender oil is ideal for hair, skin, and relaxation. You can also use it for diffusers, bath therapy, or scalp massages.

Specifications:

Special feature: Undiluted

Undiluted Benefits: Promotes relaxation

Reasons to buy:

Multipurpose

Affordable and good quality

Rich and soothing fragrance

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers received packaging without clear product information

Fragrance strength might not be as strong as competitors

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the quality and price of this essential oil. However, packaging issues have been reported.

5. Earth N Pure Lavender Essential Oil

Earth N Pure Lavender Essential Oil is a therapeutic-grade lavender essential oil that supports better sleep, hair care, and DIY beauty products. Suitable for diffusers, pillow sprays and self-care routines, this essential oil is steam-distilled.

Specifications:

Special feature: Pure

Pure Benefits: Promotes relaxation

Reasons to buy:

Large 50ml bottle

Helps in relaxation and sleep enhancement

Can be used for DIY skincare and perfumes

Reasons to avoid:

Some find it expensive for the quantity

No organic certification mentioned

Customer reaction: Customers find it effective for sleep and relaxation. Some mention that it lasts around 7 months, but they find it slightly expensive for regular use.

6. Naturoman Lavender Essential Oil

Naturoman Lavender Essential Oil is a pure and natural product. Suitable for skincare, hair growth, and aromatherapy, it promotes relaxation and relieves skin irritation.

Specifications:

Special feature: Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy Benefits: Promotes relaxation

Reasons to buy:

Large 100ml bottle at an affordable price

Multipurpose—hair, skin, diffuser, and insect bite relief

Helps with acne and hair conditioning

Reasons to avoid:

Packaging lacks essential product details

Confusion regarding whether it’s a diffuser-only oil or safe for skin use

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the quality of this lavender essential oil but express concerns over unclear labelling.

7. Deve Herbes Pure Lavender Essential Oil

Deve Herbes steam-distilled, 100% pure essential oil is known for its therapeutic benefits, including skincare, hair care, and relaxation. It is alcohol-free, solvent-free, and cruelty-free.

Specifications:

Special feature: Pure

Pure Benefits: Aromatherapy

Reasons to buy:

Pure and undiluted

Well-packaged in an amber glass bottle

Trusted by users for its skin and hair benefits

Reasons to avoid:

Small 10ml quantity

Lacks safety cap, making it risky around children

Customer reaction: Users recommend this lavender essential oil for its effectiveness in improving hair and skin health.

8. Homeda Lavender Essential Oil

Homeda Lavender Essential Oil may be a good option for you. Suitable for hair growth, skin care, diffusers, and sleep improvement, this product is versatile.

Specifications:

Scent: Lavender

Lavender Special feature: Aromatherapy

Reasons to buy:

Strong fragrance, ideal for diffusers

Helps reduce hair fall and promotes hair growth

Soothes skin irritation

Reasons to avoid:

Less brand recognition compared to other premium options

No mention of organic certification

Customer reaction: Customers praise its effectiveness in controlling hair fall and enjoy its pleasant fragrance.

9. Sage Apothecary Lavender Essential Oil

Suitable for hair growth, this pure and natural essential oil can offer a rejuvenating experience. Additionally, it may even offer relaxation, skin care, pain relief, and digestion.

Specifications:

Scent: Lavender

Lavender Benefits: Relaxation

Reasons to buy:

Effective for stress relief and sleep improvement

Free from parabens and sulfates

Reasons to avoid:

Smaller bottle compared to other brands

Some customers expected a stronger fragrance

Customer reaction: Customers love the calming aroma and find it effective for relaxation and sleep.

10. Nat Habit 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil – 15ml

Experience the soothing and therapeutic benefits of Nat Habit 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil, extracted through steam distillation from Lavandula Angustifolia. This 100% pure, undiluted, and additive-free essential oil is perfect for aromatherapy, skincare, and hair care.

Specifications:

Special feature: Aromatic

Aromatic Quantity: 15 ml

Reasons to buy:

100% Pure and therapeutic grade

Nourishes hair and scalp when mixed with carrier oils

Promotes relaxation

Reasons to avoid:

Cannot be applied directly

Not for internal use

Customer reaction: Users liked its effectiveness. They find it awesome.

What are the benefits of using lavender oil for hair?

Lavender oil benefits hair by promoting growth, reducing hair fall, and improving scalp health. Its antimicrobial properties help combat dandruff and scalp infections, while its soothing effects reduce itchiness and irritation. By balancing natural oils, these hair oil for hair growth can prevent dryness and excess oiliness. A study published in Toxicological Research states that lavender oil can increase hair follicles, thicken the dermal layer and boost hair growth. Additionally, its calming aroma relieves stress, which can reduce hair loss caused by anxiety and tension.

Pick the right lavender essential oil and keep your strands healthy!

Related FAQs How does lavender essential oil help with hair growth? Lavender oil boosts blood circulation to the scalp, strengthens hair follicles, and reduces breakage. Its antimicrobial properties also keep the scalp healthy, promoting thicker and healthier hair growth. How do I use lavender essential oil for my hair? Dilute a few drops with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba, massage into the scalp, leave for 30 minutes, then rinse with a mild shampoo for best results. Can lavender essential oil help with dandruff? Yes, its antibacterial and antifungal properties help combat dandruff, reduce scalp irritation, and control excess oil production. It can keep the scalp balanced and flake-free. How do I choose the best lavender essential oil for hair? Look for 100% pure, undiluted, steam-distilled lavender essential oil without additives. Ensure its therapeutic grade for maximum benefits and check for Lavandula Angustifolia as the key ingredient.