When a baby measures small: How doctors assess fetal growth restriction and plan follow-up
An ultrasound showing a baby smaller than expected does not always mean there is a problem. The expert will take a look at the growth patterns and blood flow before deciding the follow-up regimen for the patient. Ultrasounds are often recommended for pregnant women to know the status of the baby’s health. When an ultrasound report reveals that a baby is measuring smaller than expected for the stage of pregnancy, parents tend to get stressed and anxious.
Are FGR babies normal?
This is how the expert will examine the fetal growth.
- By taking the baby’s measurements: During an ultrasound, the expert will measure the baby’s head, abdomen, and even the thigh bone to assess growth. These measurements will help determine the baby’s weight and compare it with expected growth for that stage of pregnancy.
- Look at the growth pattern: The expert can also order a repeat scan to see whether the baby is growing. A baby who is consistently small but growing steadily may be constitutionally small.
- Checking blood flow: A Doppler ultrasound can check blood flow through the placenta and umbilical cord. Abnormal blood flow may suggest that the placenta is not supplying the baby adequately and will need close monitoring by the expert.
- To check amniotic fluid: The expert will assess the amount of fluid around the baby. Changes in amniotic fluid can indicate the baby’s well-being and may also influence the follow-up plan.
- Look at the mother’s health: Various conditions such as high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, and eclampsia tend to impact fetal growth. The expert will check the mother’s health, blood pressure, medical history, and pregnancy-related symptoms while monitoring the baby, who tends to measure small.
Parents, don’t panic or fret, as not every baby who measures small has fetal growth restriction. Some babies are naturally smaller because of their genetic and family characteristics. If growth restriction is suspected, regular monitoring helps doctors spot changes early and choose the safest time and delivery method.
The last word
So, parents don’t get tense; stay calm and composed. A baby measuring small on one scan doesn’t mean there’s a serious issue. You don’t need to get hyper or make frequent doctor visits. Rest assured, an expert will assess growth over time, blood flow, amniotic fluid, and the mother’s health to distinguish between a naturally small baby and fetal growth restriction. Make sure to go for timely follow-ups. Pregnant women should focus on their well-being to support a smooth pregnancy.
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