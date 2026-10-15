1 in 5 women silently live with urine leakage and vaginal laxity after vaginal delivery

Women experience urine leakage, vaginal laxity after childbirth; treatment remains under-discussed. Intervention can help restore confidence.

For countless women, urine leakage, vaginal heaviness, or a feeling of looseness after childbirth becomes a quiet, accepted part of motherhood something to adjust around rather than address. Doctors say that silence comes at a cost. These symptoms often point to pelvic floor dysfunction. This common and treatable condition can affect a woman’s physical comfort, sexual health, confidence, and overall quality of life. Yet the routine six-week postnatal visit, which often focuses on feeding and contraception, is an ideal but frequently missed opportunity to check the pelvic floor before small problems take root.

The concern is far from rare

Published Indian studies estimate that urinary incontinence affects roughly 27–37% of women, with stress incontinence leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing or exercising being the most common type. Yet awareness rarely turns into action: while most women have heard of pelvic floor exercises, only a small fraction practice them regularly, and only about 40% of those affected ever raise the issue with a doctor. Pregnancy and vaginal childbirth can stretch or weaken these structures, and factors such as ageing, obesity, chronic constipation, persistent coughing, and repeated heavy lifting add further strain.

What causes a woman to leak urine without knowing it?

Stress urinary incontinence, leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, exercising, or lifting, is one of the most common concerns. Women may also experience urinary urgency, pelvic heaviness, vaginal wall laxity, or a sensation of something bulging in the vagina. Vaginal wall laxity refers to reduced tightness of the vaginal walls and opening. It may cause looseness, heaviness, or reduced sensation. It often becomes more noticeable with age and declining estrogen levels around and after menopause.

“Pelvic organ prolapse may affect another 10–20% later in life. These figures are exactly why pelvic floor health should be part of routine postpartum care, not something women raise only when symptoms become severe. Women often reshape their daily lives around leakage or discomfort instead of seeking help. But these symptoms are not something they simply have to accept after childbirth. Early assessment can identify the underlying problem and begin treatment before it worsens,” Dr Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida tells Health Shots.

{{{htmlData}}}

Doctors also stress that pelvic floor health is not only a postpartum concern. Complaints are increasingly seen in younger women, with prolonged sitting, desk-bound routines, and delayed pregnancies adding strain, which is why awareness should begin well before a first pregnancy. The message, they say, is simple: leaking may be common, but it is never normal.

Importantly, treatment rarely means surgery

Pelvic floor muscle training, commonly known as Kegel exercises, can improve strength and bladder control when done correctly. But rehabilitation is not one-size-fits-all: some women have weak muscles, while others have muscles that are too tight or poorly coordinated. A pelvic health physiotherapist can assess strength, relaxation, breathing, posture, and coordination, and build an individualised programme. Maintaining a healthy weight, preventing constipation, staying active, and using correct lifting techniques all support recovery. For more advanced problems, doctors may consider medical treatment, devices, or minimally invasive procedures.

“Guided physiotherapy teaches them to activate and relax these muscles properly. Persistent leakage, pelvic heaviness, or a feeling of vaginal bulging should be evaluated, not silently managed,” Dr Gupta added.

How does a woman know if she has pelvic floor issues?

Her message to women is simple: don’t normalise it. Early evaluation, the right pelvic floor physiotherapy, and timely medical care can restore bladder control, pelvic support, and long-term confidence, helping women feel like ​themselves fully again after childbirth.