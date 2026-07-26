Why is vaccination important for your child?

Vaccination is vital for children's health, safeguarding them from preventable diseases, ensuring timely vaccine protection and well-being.

A simple injection, often given in seconds, can mean the difference between life and death, health and disability. Yet, even today, many children in India are missing out on life-saving vaccines, not because of lack of availability, but because of delayed decisions, misinformation and negligence. Vaccination is one of the greatest achievements of modern medicine. It has eradicated smallpox, almost eliminated polio worldwide, and significantly reduced the burden of measles, diphtheria, tetanus, and hepatitis in children. However, this protective shield only works when applied in a timely and consistent manner.

Why are childhood vaccinations still urgent?

In July 2025, WHO and UNICEF jointly reported that while childhood vaccination coverage has stabilised globally after COVID, more than 14 million infants worldwide received zero vaccine doses in 2024. This means 14 million children are exposed to preventable diseases such as measles, diphtheria, rubella and polio, many of which are still prevalent in low- and middle-income countries like India.

According to India’s National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), despite an improvement in the complete immunisation rate to nearly 76%, millions of children are still missing out on crucial vaccines, especially in rural, tribal, and socioeconomically disadvantaged areas.

Delaying vaccination, even by weeks or months, reduces protection and increases risk, especially in children under 5 years of age, whose immune systems are still developing. Diseases like pertussis (whooping cough), rotavirus diarrhoea, and Hib meningitis strike quickly and can be fatal or cause lifelong problems.

What vaccines do: More than prevent disease

Vaccines train a child’s immune system to recognise and fight specific germs before they can cause illness. Many vaccines contain weakened or inactive parts of the disease-causing organism, which help the body build up a “memory” of immunity. It’s like giving the immune system a mock drill, safe, controlled, and very important.

Critically, vaccination is not just about protecting the individual child; it’s about community immunity. Children too young to be vaccinated, or those with certain medical conditions, rely on herd immunity for protection. By vaccinating our children, we create a safer environment for everyone.

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Vaccine hesitancy and misinformation: Growing concern

In recent years, vaccine misinformation has spread almost as fast as the viruses they are designed to prevent. Social media forwards, unscientific YouTube videos, and anecdotal scares have led some parents to delay or skip vaccinations, fearing side effects or distrusting pharma’s intentions.

But the science is clear. Serious adverse reactions to vaccines are extremely rare, less than one in a million. Most children experience only mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever or temporary soreness at the injection site, which are signs that the immune system is responding.

For example, the myth linking vaccines to autism has been completely debunked by large-scale studies in multiple countries. There is no scientific evidence to support this claim, yet the harm caused by this myth continues to put children at risk.

India’s immunisation program: A success story with challenges

India’s Universal Immunisation Program (UIP) is one of the world’s largest public health efforts, providing free vaccines for 12 preventable diseases, including tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, rubella, hepatitis B and more. Over the past decade, the program, supplemented by Mission Indradhanush and Intensified Mission Indradhanush, has significantly increased vaccine coverage among people experiencing poverty.

However, logistical challenges remain. Rural health centres often lack cold-chain infrastructure. Migrant populations are at a disadvantage. The urban poor may also lack awareness or access. “India has made commendable progress in eliminating maternal and neonatal tetanus and maintaining its polio-free status, but sustaining and expanding this success will require sustained, localised efforts”, Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, Senior Paediatrician, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, tells Health Shots.

As much as governments and health workers can contribute, parents are the first and most important line of defence. “It is the responsibility of parents to keep their children’s vaccination schedules up to date, with long-term implications for public health,” says the doctor. Vaccination schedules in India are clearly defined, starting at birth with BCG and hepatitis B, followed by DPT, OPV, rotavirus, and pneumococcal vaccines in the first year, with boosters thereafter.

Every injection may feel small, but its impact lasts a lifetime. As parents, our greatest role is to safeguard our children’s future. “Vaccines are one of the simplest, safest, and most effective ways to do that”, explains the doctor. Let’s not wait for a tragedy to remind us of their value. Vaccinate on time. Protect your child. Strengthen your family’s future.