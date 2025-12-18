Dr Preety Aggarwal is one of the best maternity doctors in Gurgaon, known for her commitment to providing exceptional care in gynaecology, obstetrics, infertility and advanced laparoscopic surgery. With over 35 years of clinical experience, she has successfully managed both low-risk and high-risk pregnancies with outstanding results. Patients and families trust her for her compassionate approach, evidence-based medical practice, and dedication to women’s health.

Currently serving as the Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Motherhood Hospital, Gurgaon, Dr Preety Aggarwal has played a pivotal role in advancing maternity and women’s healthcare services in the region. She is widely recognised as the best female doctor in Gurgaon, offering personalised care tailored to every stage of a woman’s reproductive journey.

Alongside her expertise in maternity and pregnancy care, she is also regarded as one of the best laparoscopic surgeons in Gurgaon, proficient in advanced minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopic hysterectomy, ovarian cystectomy, and endometriosis management. Her outstanding surgical skills and patient-centric care have helped countless women receive safe, effective treatment.