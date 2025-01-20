Ridges in nails may be more than a sign of ageing: Know 8 causes

Ridges in nails are often associated with the ageing process. But they may also be a sign of nutrient deficiencies or a health condition that needs your attention.

When someone mentions nail problems, you will probably think of brittle nails, or changes in their colour. However, sometimes there are also visible lines in the fingernails or toenails. These lines may run across the nails or appear vertically. These are known as ridges in nails. They are common and are mostly associated with ageing. Usually, they are harmless but if you notice deep lines, they may indicate health problems such as diabetes or nutritional deficiencies that may affect your nails. It is important to understand the potential causes of the ridges and treat them not only for better nail health, but also over all well being.

What are ridges in nails?

They are linear lines on the surface of nails, running vertically from the cuticle to the tip or horizontally across the nail. “While ridges in nails are typically benign, they can occasionally indicate underlying health conditions or deficiencies,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav.

Vertical ridges : The most common type is the vertical ridges, which can be seen as fine lines starting from the cuticle and moving to the tip.

: The most common type is the vertical ridges, which can be seen as fine lines starting from the cuticle and moving to the tip. Horizontal ridges: There are also horizontal ridges or Beau’s lines. “If there is a temporary break in nail growth, this results in a visible indentation known as Beau’s lines,” says the expert.

What are the causes of ridges in nails?

Here are 8 common causes of ridges in nails you should know:

1. Ageing

Vertical ridges in nails often become more visible after the age of 50. Ageing is the most common cause of vertical ridges, according to research published in the Indian Journal Of Dermatology in 2011. “The production of keratin, the protein responsible for nail health, decreases with age. This leads to ridges in nails becoming pronounced since cell turnover decreases and the nail plate thins,” explains the expert.

2. Dehydration

Dryness of the nail plate can cause vertical ridges in nails. “Frequent handwashing, exposure to chemicals present in skincare products, and low hydration can strip the nails of moisture,” says the expert. All this can make the nail plate dry and make the ridges more noticeable.

3. Nutritional deficiencies

A lack of essential nutrients, especially iron, zinc, and vitamin B12, may leave your nails weak while creating vertical ridges. Ridges in nails can be caused by iron deficiency, as per research published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal in 2015. “This may happen because these nutrients are important in keratin formation and the integrity of the nails,” shares Dr Yadav.

4. Psoriasis

Chronic psoriasis has the potential to affect the nail bed, with structural changes seen in the nail, such as vertical ridges. During a 2003 study, published in the Journal Of Cutaneous Medicine And Surgery, researchers found that nail changes were present in 78.3 percent of participants with psoriasis. Vertical ridges were seen in nails of the participants. This condition often presents with inflammation of the nail matrix, where growth of the nails starts.

5. Rheumatoid arthritis

In some cases, autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, which affects joints, including those in the hands and feet, might cause vertical ridges in nails. “This is because such conditions are usually associated with inflammation, which interrupts normal nail growth,” says Dr Yadav.

6. Severe illness

“Severe illnesses such as pneumonia, high fever, or even severe infections may affect the growth of nails and create Beau’s lines, which run horizontally across the nail,” says the expert. The nails may also stop growing until the illness is treated.

7. Diabetes

Horizontal ridges can be an early sign of a disease. Such ridges in nails may be due to diabetes, according to research published in Practical Diabetes in 2017. “This chronic condition may be the reason behind a lack of blood flow to the nail bed. This can cause a disruption in the growth of the nails,” says the expert.

8. Chemotherapy

Horizontal ridges can be seen in people who are on chemotherapy. This cancer treatment inhibits cell division and nail growth. “These lines indicate the periods when nail growth was disrupted due to the impact of the strong treatment,” says the expert.

How to treat ridges in nails?

Here are 6 ways to get rid of ridges in nails at home:

1. Nutritional supplements

If the ridges in nails are due to a lack of essential nutrients like iron, zinc, or vitamin B12, a doctor may tell you to have supplements. “Supplements for iron in cases of anaemia, vitamin B12 for deficiencies, and zinc to stimulate keratin production can help improve the general health of the nails,” says the expert.

2. Treatments for health conditions

If the ridges in nails are due to diabetes, or psoriasis, you will have to manage them. You will have to eat healthy and stay active to manage your blood glucose level. “In case of psoriasis, topical treatments and medications may be given to decrease inflammation and enhance nail growth,” says the expert.

3. Stay hydrated

Dehydration is often the reason behind vertical ridges in nails. Keeping your nails moisturised helps to make them smooth, and healthy. By applying a moisturising cream or nourishing nail oil regularly, the risk of having dry, brittle nails could also be prevented. “Oils from jojoba, argan, and coconut are effective as they help with moisturising as well as helping to develop healthy nail strength,” says the expert. Argan oil can be massaged into nails, leading to better resistance to breakage, according to research published in Nutrients in 2024.

4. Healthy diet

A well-balanced diet containing biotin, protein, and iron can improve nail health. Eat eggs, leafy greens, nuts, and fish to give your body enough nutrition. “Some biotin-rich foods that may help to strengthen the nails and prevent ridging are sweet potatoes and oats,” says the expert.

5. Gentle nail care

Do not use products with harsh chemicals like formaldehyde, and toluene. Also, avoid nail biting or nail picking if you want them to be in good shape. “You can smoothen ridges by gently filing them with a nail file and prevent further damage,” says the expert.

6. Epsom salt soaks

A weekly soak in warm water with epsom salt can encourage healthy nails by improving circulation to the nail bed. “This is an especially useful remedy for soothing dry, cracked nails and helping to reduce inflammation associated with psoriasis,” says Dr Yadav.

Ridges in nails is not always a sign of ageing. The lines in your fingernails or toenails may suggest you have an underlying health condition like diabetes. In such cases, you will need to manage the health condition first.