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Tiranga idli recipe: A healthy Independence Day breakfast for kids

Celebrate Independence Day with colourful Tiranga Idlis that are nutritious for kids. Involve them in the cooking for a memorable breakfast!
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 14 Aug 2026, 01:30 pm IST
Is idli healthy for kids? Image Courtesy: mom_of_anvi
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cook Time 13 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Serves 4

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Make Independence Day special for your little ones with these colourful, nutritious idlis made with healthy ingredients and no food colours! Spinach and coriander give the green layer, plain fermented rice-lentil batter creates the white layer, and carrot provides the beautiful orange colour. This recipe is a simple way to make everyday breakfast or a kids’ tiffin box more festive while introducing little ones to the vibrant colours of our national flag.

Can we eat suji and curd together?

You can also try it with suji and dahi for an instant breakfast while avoiding the fermentation part. To engage your children further, consider involving them in the preparation process, allowing them to help mix the batters or shape the idlis. You can make these in three different designs, such as stars, circles, and hearts, to enhance their appeal and creativity for your little ones. These idlis not only nourish but also create lasting memories of celebrating together.

Tiranga idli recipe

Ingredients:

  • Fermented rice-lentil idli batter
  • Spinach – 1 small bunch
  • Fresh coriander – a handful
  • Carrot – 1 medium, grated
  • Salt – as required
  • Oil – for greasing the idli moulds

For the natural colours:

  • Green: Spinach + coriander puree
  • White: Plain fermented rice-lentil batter
  • Orange: Carrot puree/grated carrot
How to make colorful idli? Image Courtesy: mom_of_anvi

Method 1: Layered Tiranga Idli

  1. Take your fermented idli batter and divide it equally into three bowls.
  2. 1st design – make separate-coloured idlis on a plate.
  3. 2nd design – make a tricolour flag – pour orange first, then add white, followed by green
  4. 3rd design (give it a flower shape) – Pour the green batter first, then a small white circle over the green batter, and lastly an orange drop. Then design with the help of a fork and give it a flower design.
  5. Steam the idlis until completely cooked.
  6. Allow them to cool slightly before removing them from the mould.
  7. Your beautiful Tiranga Idlis are ready!

Because celebrating Independence Day with our little ones isn’t just about dressing them in tricolour or putting up the flag. It’s also about helping them understand the meaning behind it, one simple moment at a time. A little Independence Day learning moment. If you’re making this for Independence Day, save this recipe and try it with your little ones! Engaging them in activities that spark curiosity and promote learning can create lasting memories. Together, you can explore the significance of freedom, bravery, and unity. This is a wonderful opportunity for bonding and instilling values that they will carry with them.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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