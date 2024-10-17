7 delicious chia seed recipes for weight loss!

All the tea lovers, start your day with chia seed tea! This refreshing, hydrating drink is simple to prepare and offers a plethora of healthy benefits. Since chia seeds absorb wate r and expand, they can help keep you feeling full for longer, reducing the urge to snack. Plus, the high fibre content also improves digestion, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. To prepare it, brew your green tea and let it cool. Stir in a tablespoon of chia seeds, then let them sit for 5-10 minutes to absorb the tea. Add a few drops of lemon and honey if you like. Drink this in the morning for an energy boost and to curb hunger. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock