Looking for a healthy way to make Passion fruit curd? Try these recipes

Want to enjoy passion fruit in more ways than one? Then try passion fruit curd with eggs or without eggs. You can make this sweet spread healthy too.

Passion fruit, which has a hard rind with many seeds and a soft pulp inside, can be enjoyed as a healthy snack. It can also be part of fruit salad or you can make juice out of the pulp. You can also use the fruit with sweet-tangy or citrusy taste to prepare passion fruit curd at home. The spread made from passion fruit juice, sugar, eggs and butter can be given a healthy twist. This way you can go beyond tarts, cakes. and pastries. What else? you can make your breakfast more interesting by adding it to your toast. Let us tell you what all ingredients you will need to make the golden yellow or deep orange spread healthy and yummy.

How to make passion fruit curd healthy?

Traditionally passion fruit curd is made with whole eggs, sugar, and butter, which contribute to its rich texture and flavour. “However, these ingredients can be high in calories, saturated fats and refined sugar,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra.

Here’s what to use instead:

Honey instead of white sugar : Natural sweetener like honey has sugar, but it is healthier than refined sugar. A 2022 study, published in Heliyon, showed that sugar from natural sources include fibre and antioxidants.

: Natural sweetener like honey has sugar, but it is healthier than refined sugar. A 2022 study, published in Heliyon, showed that sugar from natural sources include fibre and antioxidants. Greek yoghurt instead of butter : “Low fat Greek yoghurt can reduce saturated fat content (found in butter) while maintaining creaminess,” says the expert. Saturated fat is known to increase cholesterol, which is associated with heart problems. Also, Greek yoghurt is full of protein, which is needed for healthy immune function and tissue repair, as per research published in StatPearls in 2022.

: “Low fat Greek yoghurt can reduce saturated fat content (found in butter) while maintaining creaminess,” says the expert. Saturated fat is known to increase cholesterol, which is associated with heart problems. Also, Greek yoghurt is full of protein, which is needed for healthy immune function and tissue repair, as per research published in StatPearls in 2022. Egg whites instead of whole eggs: If you do not want to consume cholesterol in eggs then get rid of the yolk. Egg whites do not have cholesterol, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

How to include passion fruit curd in your diet?

Here’s a look at the different ways you can use passion fruit curd:

As a spread : It works as a delicious and healthy spread, adding a bright and fruity twist to your breakfast or snacks. “You can spread it on whole-grain toast or sourdough,” suggests the expert.

: It works as a delicious and healthy spread, adding a bright and fruity twist to your breakfast or snacks. “You can spread it on whole-grain toast or sourdough,” suggests the expert. As a filling for baked goods : The smooth texture and tartness of passion fruit curd make it a fantastic filling for tarts and pies. You can also layer it between cake layers.

: The smooth texture and tartness of passion fruit curd make it a fantastic filling for tarts and pies. You can also layer it between cake layers. Mix it with dairy-based dishes : Layer it with granola and yoghurt for a delicious parfait. Swirl it into homemade ice cream, or use it as a topping.

: Layer it with granola and yoghurt for a delicious parfait. Swirl it into homemade ice cream, or use it as a topping. In breakfast bowls and smoothies: Stir it into warm oats or layer it with chia pudding for extra flavour. Blend it with bananas and coconut milk, and enjoy the smoothie.

Passion fruit curd recipes to try

Here are two versions of homemade passion fruit curd — one using eggs and the other without eggs, which is a vegan-friendly option.

1. Traditional passion fruit curd recipe

Ingredients

½ cup fresh passion fruit juice made from about 6 to 8 passion fruits

2 tablespoons of honey

3 eggs (egg whites)

4 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt

Instructions

Prepare the passion fruit juice by cutting the fruit in half and scooping out the pulp. Strain it through a sieve to remove the seeds, and press to extract the juice.

In a heatproof bowl, whisk together egg whites and honey until smooth.

Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water then slowly whisk in the passion fruit juice.

Continue stirring for 8 to 10 minutes until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Remove from heat, let it cool a little bit and stir in Greek yoghurt.

Once it is mixed well, pour into a clean jar.

2. Vegan passion fruit curd

Ingredients

½ cup fresh passion fruit juice

2 tablespoons of honey

½ cup almond milk

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch with almond milk to make a smooth paste.

In a saucepan over low-medium heat, combine passion fruit juice, natural sweetener and lemon juice then mix well.

Gradually whisk in the cornstarch mixture and continue stirring for 5 to 7 minutes until it turns thick.

Remove it from heat and stir in coconut oil until it is fully blended.

Let the passion fruit curd cool then transfer it to a jar and refrigerate.

“Even though these two recipes have healthy ingredients, make sure to have only 1 to 2 tablespoons per serving,” says the expert. Having it in excess may lead to acid reflux due to high acidity. “Diabetics should also consume it in moderation due to the presence of a natural sweetener like honey in it,” says the expert.

Whether you are spreading it on toast or using it in your smoothie, passion fruit curd can be an interesting addition to your diet. Its combination of tangy and sweet flavours can enhance a variety of recipes, but have it in moderation.

Related FAQs How long can you keep passion fruit curd? If you refrigerate egg-based passion fruit curd, you can keep it up to 2 weeks. Egg-free passion fruit curd can last up to 1 week. Why does passion fruit curd turn grainy? If passion fruit curd is heated too quickly or kept over high heat, the eggs can scramble, causing a grainy texture. Not whisking frequently can make the eggs cook unevenly.