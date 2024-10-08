Expert Share
Rakshita Mehra

Nutrition
  • Expert DegreeMaster’s of Science
  • Expert Experience2+ years of experience
About

Rakshita Mehra is a nutritionist in Cloudnine Hospital. She holds a Master’s of Science degree in Foods and Nutrition from Amity University, Noida and Bachelor’s of Science degree in Home science with Foods and Nutrition specialisation from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. With a wealth of experience and a strong academic background in nutrition, she possesses a comprehensive understanding of the unique dietary needs and challenges of different clinical conditions from paediatrics to geriatrics.

